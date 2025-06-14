South Africa vs Angola Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2025 

South Africa and Angola lock horns at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday for the final of the 2025 COSAFA Cup. Ranked 56th in the world, Bafana Bafana are looking to script history by winning the trophy on home turf for a record fourth time.

Ad

After progressing from the first round as Group A winners, Hugo Broos' side saw off Comoros 3-1 in the semi-finals on Thursday.

An own goal from Idris Mohamed in the eighth minute put South Africa in front before Boitumelo Radiopane doubled their advantage six minutes later.

Ibrahim Madi pulled one back for Comoros in the 29th minute before Kamogelo Sebelebele struck a third goal for the cup hosts to send them into the finals.

Ad

Trending

Angola too emerged as group winners, collecting seven points from three games to finish atop Group B before facing off with Madagascar in the last four. The Black Sable Antelopes cantered to a 4-1 victory, powered by a Laurindo Depu double.

Ambrosini Zine and Alberto Alem also netted apiece to put them four goals up, before Mika Razafimahatana pulled one consolation goal back for Madagascar in stoppage time.

The reigning COSAFA Cup winners are now just one goal away from retaining their crown.

Ad

South Africa vs Angola Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 clashes between the sides in the past, with South Africa winning on half the occasions.

After going five clashes without a win in the fixture, Angola have won two of their next three. In fact, they are now unbeaten against South Africa in three games.

Following three consecutive stalemates between the sides from 2003 to 2008, South Africa and Angola have drawn twice from their next 12: 0-0 in March 2017 and 1-1 in November 2022.

Bafana Bafana are unbeaten in their last five games, winning three.

Angola are looking to become just the fourth side in history to retain their COSAFA Cup title. Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa are the only other teams to have accomplished the feat.

Ad

South Africa vs Angola Prediction

Bafana will rely on their home support to bring the cup back to South Africa while their good head-to-head record against Angola also holds them in good stead.

Prediction: South Africa 2-1 Angola

South Africa vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: South Africa to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More