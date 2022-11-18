South Africa will host Angola at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on Sunday (November 20) in a friendly.

The Bafana Bafana, who hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup, failed to qualify for the Qatar showpiece after bowing out in the second round. Ghana pipped them for a spot in the next round by virtue of scoring one more goal after both teams ended up with equal points and goal difference.

South Africa are competing to book their place in the 2023 African Cup of Nations but lost their first qualifying game 2-1 to Morocco.

Lately, though, Hugo Broos' side are showing signs of returning to form, winning their last two friendlies in September.

Angola, meanwhile, failed to secure a second World Cup appearance after bowing out in the second round of the CAF qualifiers. The Giant Sable Antelopes came fourth in Group F after collecting just one win and five points in six games.

However, their chances of getting into next year's continental tournament look bright after collecting four points from their opening two qualifying games.

South Africa vs Angola Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 clashes between the two teams, with South Africa winning ten and Angola three.

Two of South Africa's three defeats to Angola have come in their last two clashes — a 2-0 defeat followed by a 4-1 loss — both in the African Nations Championship.

South Africa have won their last three friendlies and are on a five-game winning run across competitions (including the COSAFA Cup).

Angola beat Botswana 1-0 in their last friendly.

South Africa vs Angola Prediction

South Africa are on a great run of form right now, which holds them in good stead ahead of the game.

Angola may have won their most recent clashes, but they came against the Bafana Banafa's B-team. The 2010 World Cup hosts should prevail here.

Prediction: South Africa 2-1 Angola

South Africa vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: South Africa

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

