South Africa vs Benin Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18th 2023

South Africa and Benin Republic will battle for three points in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday (November 18th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Ivory Coast in a friendly last month. Themba Zwane and Sebastian Haller scored in either half to ensure the spoils were shared.

Benin, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Madagascar. The Cheetahs went ahead through Andreas Hountondji's third-minute strike but Tsiri equalized midway through the first half. Jean Razafindrakoto scored the match-winner seven minutes after the break.

Benin will turn their focus towards their quest to qualify for a maiden FIFA World Cup. They have been drawn alongside Nigeria, Rwanda, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa in Group C.

South Africa vs Benin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between the two sides. Their sole clash came in the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations group stage when South Africa claimed a 2-0 victory.

South Africa have lost just one of their last 16 games across competitions, winning 10 games in this run.

Benin's last six games (excluding their awarded victory over Rwanda) have witnessed goals at both ends.

South Africa's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Excluding an awarded win over Rwanda, Benin have not won any of their last 13 games, losing eight games in this sequence.

South Africa are currently ranked 64th in the world according to the latest FIFA World Rankings. Benin climbed one spot to 93rd place.

South Africa vs Benin Prediction

South Africa were the second favorites to top this group behind Nigeria. The Super Eagles' shock draw at home to Lesotho has opened up a window of opportunity for Bafana Bafana to take advantage. Hugo Broos' side will go all out to get maximum points in front of their fans and potentially go top of the group.

A COSAFA Cup semifinal ouster aside, the hosts have been on an upward trajectory over the last few months. A home victory over high-flying Morocco in the AFCON qualifiers was the standout result in this time and Benin would have to be clinical if they are to leave Durban with anything.

Prediction: South Africa 1-0 Benin

South Africa vs Benin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - South Africa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half