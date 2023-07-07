South Africa vs Botswana Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8, 2023 

South Africa and Botswana lock horns at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday (July 8) at the 2023 COSAFA Cup.

The hosts are looking to pick up their first win of the campaign, having started off with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Namibia. Wazza Kambindu opened the scoring for the Brave Warriors in the 43rd minute before Rowan Human equalised for the Bafana Bafana three minutes into the restart.

Head coach Morena Ramoreboli could opt to make a few changes to fire up his squad. Another winless affair could seriously jeopardise their chances of progressing.

Meanwhile, Botswana saw off Eswatini 1-0 on Wednesday. Lebogang Ditsele scored the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute as the Zebras picked up all three points in their opener.

As things stand, Botswana lead Group A ahead of South Africa and Namibia, who are second and third respectively with a point apiece. Eswatini, meanwhile, are at the bottom with nothing to show for their efforts.

South Africa vs Botswana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 clashes between the two sides, with South Africa winning 14 times and losing twice.

South Africa have won their last three clashes with Botswana.

Botswana have never beaten South Africa in normal time. Both their wins over Bafana Bafana have come at the COSAFA Cup on penalties (May 2015 and June 2019).

Botswana have failed to score against South Africa in three of their last five meetings.

South Africa are unbeaten in ten games since a penalty shootout loss to Mozambique in the 2022 COSAFA Cup.

South Africa have scored in their last ten games.

Botswana have won their last two games, having lost their previous four.

Botswana's last five goals have been scored by as many different players.

South Africa vs Botswana Prediction

South Africa have a good record in the fixture and come into the game on the back of a long unbeaten run. The draw against Namibia in their opener must have left a bitter taste in the mouth, but expect the Bafana Bafana to up the ante.

Botswana are flying high after their opening-day win and could take the game to the hosts. It should be an entertaining clash, but one that could end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: South Africa 2-2 Botswana

South Africa vs Botswana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: Yes

