South Africa vs Botswana prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly

South Africa will host Botswana at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in a friendly on Tuesday (September 27).
Bafana Bafana snapped their winless run with a 4-0 win over Sierra Leone at the same stadium on Saturday following back-to-back losses against France and Morocco. South Africa will now return to the Calabash for the Botswana clash, with many expecting an enthralling game. The visitors seem to be up there for the taking, but the hosts will need to show consistency.
Botswana’s last meeting was against South Africa in the COSAFA Cup, where Bafana Bafana fielded their ‘A’ team but prevailed 2-1 against their ten-man opposition.
Dipitse will use the upcoming clash to prepare for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers that resume in March. After two rounds of games, Botswana sit bottom of Group J with one point and will next play a double header against Equatorial Guinea.
The hosts, meanwhile, had a delightful 90% pass accuracy against Sierra Leone in their previous game and will look to continue in the same vein against Botswana.
South Africa vs Botswana Head-to-Head
South Africa have been successful in four of their last five clashes, with one game ending in a stalemate.
South Africa form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L
Sierra Leone form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W
South Africa vs Botswana News
South Africa
The returning Themba Zwane made a huge statement with his brace against the Leone Stars. He will look to continue the same form against Dipitse in the absence of the injured Lyle Foster. Foster and Terrence Mashego have left the camp because of injury.
Injured: Terrence Mashego, Lyle Foster
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Botswana
SuperSport United defender Thatayaone Ditlohokwe is the only South Africa-based player named by manager Mogomotsi Mpote in his squad. The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
South Africa vs Botswana Predicted Xls
South Africa (4-4-2): Ronwen Williams (GK); Nyiko Mobbie, Thibang Phete, Aubrey Modiba, Innocent Maela; Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Goodman Mosele, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena; Khanyisa Mayo, Themba Zwane
Botswana (4-5-1): Gointseone Phoko (GK); Mosia Gaolalwe, Thato Kebue, Onkarabire Ratanang, Chicco Moleke; Mothusi Coper, Phenyo Serameng, Lebo Ditsele, Gape Thibedi, Godireaone Modingwane; Bao Talane
South Africa vs Botswana Prediction
The game is expected to attract a bigger crowd following Bafana Bafana's win over Sierra Leone. Victory is almost certain for the hosts, but they will seek to improve their performance from their previous outing.
Prediction: South Africa 3-0 Botswana