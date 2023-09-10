South Africa vs Congo DR Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12, 2023

South Africa entertain Congo DR in a friendly on Tuesday (September 12) at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

South Africa have concluded their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, claiming one of Group K’s two tickets after racking up seven points. They sit atop the group but could lose that position if second-placed Morocco (six points) overcome Liberia in the group’s last game, which has been postponed.

Bafana Bafana are using their competitive break to honour friendlies as other teams wrap up their AFCON qualifiers. They drew goalless against Namibia at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Against Congo, they shared the shared the spoils 2-2 draw in their last meeting dating to 2005.

Congo, meanwhile, wound up their AFCON qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Sudan on Saturday, topping Group J with 12 points. That win extended their winning streak to five games across competitions, with 11 goals scored against one conceded. The central Africans are turning their focus to their next assignment.

The Leopards will be using the friendly against South Africa to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They take on Mauritania and Sudan in November. Congo have reached the World Cup finals once, in 1974. Head coach Sebastien Desabre has been tasked with pulling off a second qualification.

South Africa vs Congo DR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

South Africa have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last four games against DR Congo.

The hosts gave won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

South Africa have scored five goals and conceded four in their last five games.

Congo have won thrice and lost twice in their last five away outings.

South Africa have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while DR Congo have won all five in the same period.

Form Guide: South Africa: D-W-L-W-W; DR Congo: W-W-W-W-W

South Africa vs Congo DR Prediction

South Africa will hope to return to winning ways at home after two winless games. Moroka Swallows star John Mabaso will be in the spotlight once more to make a difference. He has scored thrice for the team recently.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray striker Cedric Bakambu and Makusu Mundele are DR Congo’s main attacking threats. They have scored twice apiece this year. South Africa, though, are expected to prevail based on their superior quality and home advantage.

Prediction: South Africa 2-1 Congo DR

South Africa vs Congo DR Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – South Africa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: South Africa to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Congo DR to score - Yes