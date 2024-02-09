South Africa vs DR Congo Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

South Africa will face off against DR Congo at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in the third-place playoff at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

South Africa vs DR Congo Preview

All good things must come to an end! This is the penultimate match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Both teams will slug it out for a third-place medal. South Africa were knocked out in the semi-finals after losing to Nigeria on penalties. This will be the second time South Africa will be playing in the third-place playoff.

Bafana Bafana won bronze in the 2000 edition, two years after claiming silver and four years after their first and only Afcon title in 1996. Finishing third would be worthwhile, considering their brilliant run in this edition so far. South Africa got the better of DR Congo 1-0 when the sides last met in a friendly match last year.

DR Congo were not billed to reach the last four, considering their performances in previous editions and the top guns that began this competition. However, they have paid their dues and deserve respect for their progress to this stage. They avoided a chaotic crash against Cote D’Ivoire in the semi-final, which ended 1-0 for the hosts.

Les Léopards will need to overcome the disappointment of the previous game and focus on the upcoming match. Coach Sébastien Desabre claims it’s a challenge for his men, who are still rueing the loss against the Elephants. We will likely see a team that still want to take something home and another that only want to honor their presence.

South Africa vs DR Congo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

South Africa boast three wins alongside two draws in their last five clashes with DR Congo.

South Africa are participating in the Africa Cup of Nations for the 11th time.

South Africa’s record includes a 1996 title, a runners-up finish in 1998 and third place medal in 2000.

DR Congo are participating in the Africa Cup of Nations for the 19th time, boasting two titles.

South Africa have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while DR Congo have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

South Africa vs DR Congo Prediction

With two goals each, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane will be eying some more to wrap up their campaign in style. Bafana will hopefully show their bite once again, as the team every other side wanted to avoid in this tournament.

Yoane Wissa ranks as DR Congo's top scorer in this edition with two goals, but the side’s main attacking threat is Silas Katompa Mvumpa.

South Africa come into the match as the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: South Africa 2-1 DR Congo

South Africa vs DR Congo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – South Africa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: South Africa to score first – Yes

Tip 4: DR Congo to score - Yes