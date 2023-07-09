South Africa vs Eswatini Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11, 2023

South Africa and Eswatini square off at the Princess Magogo Stadium in the final round of Group A games in the COSAFA Cup on Tuesday (July 11).

Host nation South Africa kicked off their campaign on July 7 when they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with a dogged Namibia side. The Bafana Bafana took the positives from their opening-day performance with a 2-1 comeback win over Botswana three days later.

Victory on Tuesday will see South Africa finish as Group A winners and a place in the knockouts, as they hold a one-point lead atop the lead.

Meanwhile, Eswatini were denied a dream start to their campaign, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Botswana in their curtain-raiser on July 5. However, Dominic Kunene’s men bounced back three days later, coming from behind to clinch a 2-1 victory over Namibia at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

While victory is a must for Eswatini, they also need favourable results in the other group fixture to stand a chance of reaching the knockouts.

South Africa vs Eswatini Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last six meetings, South Africa have been dominant in the fixture.

Eswatini are yet to taste victory against the Bafana Bafana, while both sides played out a 1-1 friendly draw in March 2007.

South Africa are on a nine-game unbeaten run across competitions, claiming six wins and three draws since a 4-1 loss to Angola in the CHAN qualifiers in September 2022.

Eswatini are winless in six of their last seven games since July 2022, losing five.

South Africa vs Eswatini Prediction

Considering past meetings between the two sides, South Africa head into the game as the firm favourites to win. Buoyed by their home crowd, the Bafana Bafana should claim all three points and book their spot in the knockouts.

Prediction: South Africa 3-1 Eswatini

South Africa vs Eswatini Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - South Africa

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been less than five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)

