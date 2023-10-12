South Africa vs Eswatini Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2023 

South Africa and Eswatini trade tackles in a friendly at the FNB Stadium on Friday (October 13).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win over DR Congo in a friendly in the last international window. Lyle Foster's 25th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Eswatini, meanwhile, claimed a memorable point in a goalless draw at Burkina Faso in a 2023 AFCON qualifier in September. Despite the draw, they finished at the bottom of Group B and failed to qualify for the finals.

South Africa have two friendlies lined up in this international break. They face Cote d'Ivoire next week before taking on Benin and Rwanda in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.

Eswatini, meanwhile, will use this friendly to prepare for their return to competitive action against Libya and Cape Verde next month.

South Africa vs Eswatini Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed nine times, with South Africa winning eight and drawing the other.

Their most recent meeting in July 2023 saw South Africa claim a 2-1 comeback win in the COSAFA Cup.

Four of their last five meetings have produced at least three goals.

Six of Eswatini's last eight games have seen at least one team fail to score.

South Africa are unbeaten in six friendlies, winning four.

Eswatini have managed one win in nine games, losing six.

South Africa are 65th in the FIFA rankings, 79 places above Eswatini.

South Africa vs Eswatini Prediction

South Africa are the bookmakers' favourites. Bafana Bafana's unbeaten record against their Southern African neighbours highlights the difference in quality between the two sides.

Eswatini claimed an unexpected draw against Burkina Faso in their most recent game, and that point away from home would have boosted their morale. Their games tend to be low-scoring and cagey affairs, though, with few goalscoring opportunities.

Expect South Africa to claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: South Africa 2-0 Eswatini

South Africa vs Eswatini Betting Tips

Tip 1 - South Africa to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals