South Africa vs Eswatini prediction, preview, team news and more | COSAFA Cup 2021 

South Africa and Eswatini will trade tackles on matchday two of the 2021 COSAFA Cup.

The two sides picked up victories in their respective opening games. Eswatini saw off Lesotho in a comprehensive 3-1 win, with Felix Badenhorst, Khethokuhle Mkhontfo and Fganelo Mamba all getting on the scoresheet.

South Africa picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Botswana. Kagiso Malinga stepped off the bench to score the match-winning goal in the 67th minute.

Ahead of this evenings clash with Botswana, @SAFA_net President Dr. Danny Jordaan wishes Bafana Bafana all the best, and extends his well wishes to the U23 Olympic team as well @COSAFAMEDIA pic.twitter.com/GHYVbu6FCL — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) July 6, 2021

The pair of wins saw both sides climb to the summit of Group A and they will each be seeking victory to go clear at the top of the table.

South Africa vs Eswatini Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on nine previous occasions and South Africa are yet to lose a game against their southern African rivals.

Bafana Bafana have eight wins and a draw to their name and will be hoping to continue their fine run of form against the Sihlangu Semnikati.

Their most recent meeting came in the semifinals of the 2016 COSAFA Cup. On that occasion, a second-half rout saw South Africa score five goals in a 5-0 victory en-route to winning the tournament.

South Africa form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Eswatini form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

South Africa vs Eswatini Team News

South Africa

South Africa have named a youthful squad for the tournament led by captain Veli Mothwa. Assistant manager Helman Mkhalele stated that the games will be used as preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, although they are also aiming for the title.

Orlando Pirates withdrew three of their players from the squad owing to the congested nature of the season. Kagiso Malinga could be rewarded for his performance off the bench against Botswana with a start.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

The continuous push to be the best… afternoon prep ahead of tomorrow’s game against Eswatini in the #COSAFACup2021 @COSAFAMEDIA @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/dquFUTza7D — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 7, 2021

Eswatini

Eswatini were dominant in their victory over Lesotho and coach Dominic Kunene might not make any changes to his starting lineup.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

South Africa vs Eswatini Predicted XI

South Africa Predicted XI (3-4-3): Veli Mothwa (GK); Nyiko Mobbie, Rushine De Reuck, Thabang Sibanyoni; Monnapule Saleng, Siyathemba Sithebe, Ethan Brooks, Ramahkwe Mphahlele; Sphelele Mkhulise, Kagiso Malinga, Siyabonga Dube

Eswatini Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ncamiso Dlamini (GK); Sikhumbuzo Magagula, Siboniso Mamba, Sihlangu Mkhwanazi, Lindo Mkhonta; Mzwandile Mabalesa, Khethokuhle Mkhontfo; Fganelo Mamba, Felix Badenhorst, John Paul Figareido; Sabelo Ndzinisa

South Africa vs Eswatini Prediction

Despite not naming a full-strength squad for the COSAFA Cup, South Africa are still distinctly stronger than the rest of the competition, bar invitees Senegal.

Home advantage could also factor heavily in their favor and we are predicting a narrow victory for Bafana Bafana.

Prediction: South Africa 1-0 Eswatini

