South Africa vs Ethiopia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

South Africa invite Ethiopia to the FNB Stadium in their upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying second round fixture on Tuesday.

South Africa continued their winning ways as they overcame Ethiopia at the Bahir Dar Stadium on Friday. The game ended in a 3-1 win for Bafana Bafana with captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams' heroics helping them keep a tight ship at the back.

The win helped South Africa remain in pole position in Group G, as second-placed Ghana also recorded a win over Zimbabwe in their fixture. Ethiopia are in third place with three points.

South Africa vs Ethiopia Head-to-Head

There have been four meetings between the two sides so far. Surprisingly, the visitors have the better record here with two wins. South Africa have just one win to their name with Friday's win being their first triumph over Walia ibex. One game in this fixture has ended in a stalemate.

South Africa form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Ethiopia form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

South Africa vs Ethiopia Predicted XI

South Africa

Mosa Lebusa was ruled out of the double-header against Ethiopia with a thigh strain. Percy Tau was not called upon due to a lack of match fitness.

The 23-man squad, hand-picked by coach Hugo Broos, reported for training ahead of this home game.

Injured: Percy Tau, Mosa Lebusa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ethiopia

Shimeket Gugesa is the only injury concern for the visiting side, as goalkeeper Fasil Gebremichael returned to the starting XI on Friday.

Soccer Ethiopia 🇪🇹⚽️ @SoccerEthiopia

soccer.et/2021/10/09/we-… The Ethiopian national side head coach Wubetu Abate has spoken to the press after their frustrating 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bafana Bafana, here is what he said. The Ethiopian national side head coach Wubetu Abate has spoken to the press after their frustrating 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bafana Bafana, here is what he said.

soccer.et/2021/10/09/we-…

Injured: Shimeket Gugesa

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

South Africa vs Ethiopia Predicted XI

Ethiopia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fasil Gebremichael; Asrat Tonjo, Aschalew Tamene, Yared Baye, Ramadan Yesuf; Mesud Mohammed, Yehun Endashaw, Shimelis Bekele; Amanuel Gebremichael, Getaneh Kebede, Abubeker Nassir.

South Africa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Sydney Mobbie, Siyanda Xulu, Rushine de Reuck, Njabulo Blom; Mothobi Mvala, Tebogo Mokoena, Ethan Brooks; Victor Letsoalo, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Evidence Makgopa

South Africa vs Ethiopia Prediction

South Africa recorded their second win on the spin and will be looking to make it three in a row, especially with Tuesday's game being played in front of their fans. The game represents the first opportunity in more than a year for fans to return to a national team match hosted in the country.

Also Read

The hosts are strong favorites to record a win and might even be able to keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: South Africa 2-0 Ethiopia

Edited by Peter P