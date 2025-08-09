South Africa vs Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th August 2025

South Africa take on Guinea at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Monday at the 2024 African Nations Championship, looking for their first win of the competition. Ranked 56th in the world, Bafana Bafana pegged Algeria back in a 1-1 draw in their first group fixture.

Abdennour Belhocini fired the Desert Warriors in front after 29 minutes, but Thabiso Kutumela restored parity for South Africa just before halftime.

With one point in the bag, South Africa are in fourth place in Group C and need wins to stand a chance of advancing into the quarter-finals, a feat they previously achieved only in 2011 - their first appearance at the Championship.

Guinea, meanwhile, are in second position, just behind Algeria with three points from two games. The National Elephants narrowly saw off Niger 1-0 in their opening game, with Mohamed Bangoura netting the only goal of the game just minutes into the second half.

On matchday two, Uganda brought them back down to earth by inflicting a heavy 3-0 loss upon them. Reagan Mpande fired them in front in the 31st minute, before Allan Okello and Ivan Ahimbisibwe struck apiece after the break to consolidate Uganda's hold on the game.

South Africa vs Guinea Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the sides in history, with Guinea going unbeaten in all of them, winning twice.

Interestingly, the Bafana Bafana have never scored against the National Elephants, drawing a blank in all five encounters so far.

South Africa and Guinea meet for the first time since March 2022.

Bafana Bafana have won three of their last six games, losing just once.

Guinea's 3-0 loss to Uganda ended their run of seven games without a defeat at the Championship.

South Africa are ranked 56th in the world, while Guinea are in 81st position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

South Africa vs Guinea Prediction

Not many teams tend to struggle against Guinea the way South Africa has, with Bafana Bafana failing to score a single goal in any of their previous clashes so far.

The National Elephants are looking to recover from their last defeat, but could be held to a draw here.

Prediction: South Africa 0-0 Guinea

South Africa vs Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

