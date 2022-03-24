South Africa vs Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

South Africa and Guinea lock horns at a neutral Guldensporen Stadion in Belgium for an international friendly.

Bafana Bafana are looking to recover from a defeat to Ghana in their last outing which ended their long unbeaten run.

But more importantly, it also put an end to their World Cup qualification hopes as the Black Stars progressed into the third round by virtue of having scored more goals after finishing level on points with them.

Guinea, meanwhile, return to action for the first time since their disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign in January.

The National Elephants were knocked out in the round of 16 by Gambia and won just once - in the opening match against Malawi.

South Africa vs Guinea Head-To-Head

There have only been four previous clashes between the sides, with South Africa going unbeaten in all of them and never conceding a single goal to Guinea.

Bafana have also won each of their last two encounters against Guinea, including a 1-0 victory in September 2008, the last time these sides faced each other.

South Africa Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Guinea Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

South Africa vs Guinea Team News

South Africa

Bafana Bafana have called up a relatively inexperienced squad to face Guinea and France.

Percy Tau, who's struck 13 times in 34 games, will lead the attack once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Guinea

The National Elephants have been dealt a blow as Liverpool star Naby Keita has had to pull out with an injury.

Five more players - Aly Keita, Morgan Guilavogui, Mamadou Diallo, François Kamano and Seydouba Cissé - are confirmed to miss out too.

AS Roma's Amadou Diwara will be among the key players in midfield, with RB Leipzig starlet Ilaix Moriba leading the attack.

Injured: Naby Keita, Morgan Guilavogui, Mamadou Diallo, François Kamano

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Aly Keita, Seydouba Cissé

South Africa vs Guinea Predicted XI

South Africa (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Nyiko Mobbie, Siyanda Xulu, Rushine De Reuck, Terrence Mashego; Mothobi Mvana, Teboho Mokoena, Keagan Dolly; Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa, Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Guinea (3-5-2): Ibrahima Kone; Saidou Sow, Ibrahima Conte, Ousmane Kante; Sekou Sylla, Amadou Diawara, Ibrahima Cisse, Mamadou Kane, Issaiga Sylla; Ilaix Moriba, Mohamed Bayo.

South Africa vs Guinea Prediction

South Africa have been impressive lately. Their defensive resolve will be quite a test for Guinea, who have some good options in attack.

This could see them cancel each other out in a tense draw.

Prediction: South Africa 1-1 Guinea

