South Africa vs Lesotho Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025

South Africa and Lesotho return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday. Hugo Broos’ men head into the weekend on a blistering 15-game unbeaten run since February 2024 (including African Nations Championship qualifiers) and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

South Africa kicked off 2025 on a positive note as they secured a 3-1 victory over Egypt in the second leg of their 2025 African Nation Championship playoff on March 9 to complete a 4-2 aggregate win over the Pharaohs.

Bafana Bafana have now won three games on the trot and are unbeaten in 15 back-to-back matches across all competitions, a run which saw them clinch top spot in Group K of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

South Africa return to action in the World Cup qualifiers, where they have picked up seven points from their four matches so far to sit second in the table, level on points with first-placed Rwanda.

Lesotho, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten run in the World Cup qualifiers come to an end in June 2024 when they suffered a 1-0 loss against Rwanda at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Before that, Leslie Notsi’s men kicked off the campaign with consecutive stalemates against Nigeria and Benin before picking up a 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe in Soweto.

With five points from a possible 12, Lesotho are currently second in the Group C standings and could move top of the table with a win this weekend.

South Africa vs Lesotho Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 13 meetings between the two nations, South Africa boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Lesotho have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

South Africa are unbeaten in their last eight competitive home games, claiming six wins and two draws since November 2023.

Lesotho have failed to win their last six competitive away matches, losing four and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe in June 2024.

South Africa vs Lesotho Prediction

With just two points separating South Africa and Lesotho in the table, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Peter Mokaba Stadium as both sides look to get the better of each other. However, Bafana have called up a more experienced and superior squad and we are backing them to come out on top in this encounter.

Prediction: South Africa 3-1 Lesotho

South Africa vs Lesotho Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - South Africa to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of South Africa’s last seven games)

Tip 3: First to score - South Africa (Bafana Bafana have opened the scoring in their last five outings)

