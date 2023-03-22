South Africa vs Liberia Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th March 2023

South Africa host Liberia at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday for the first of their two clashes in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.

Bafana Bafana lost the only game they've played so far, going down 2-1 to Morocco last June. Lyle Foster gave them the lead in the eighth minute, but second-half goals from Youssef En-Nesyri and Ayoub El Kaabi saw the Atlas Lions turn the tie around.

Head coach Hugo Broos has called up a 23-man squad for this month's double-header, including in-form Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula and Orlando Pirates top-scorer Monnapule Saleng.

Liberia were also beaten by Morocco in their only game of the current AFCON qualifying campaign so far as goals from Faycal Fajr and Youssef En-Nesyri inflicted the Lone Stars with a 2-0 loss.

Manager Ansumana Keita has named 22 players for the South African clashes, including William Jebor, who needs just one more goal to become the nation's second all-time top-scorer.

South Africa vs Liberia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

South Africa and Liberia have clashed only twice before with both matches coming in the AFCON qualifiers - Bafana won the first match 2-1 at home in December 2000 followed by a 1-1 draw away from home in June 2001.

Liberia have won just one of their last eight matches, while scoring in just two of those.

South Africa are unbeaten in their last seven games, while scoring in each of their last six.

South Africa are aiming to qualify for the AFCON for the first time since 2019 while Liberia are looking to make just their third appearance in the tournament and a first since 2002.

South African forward Percy Tau is one of their all-time top scorers with 13 goals for the side but he hasn't scored for them since March 2021.

South Africa vs Liberia Prediction

South Africa are ranked 83 places above Liberia and have some good options in attack that can give Liberia all sorts of problems.

The Lone Stars have also been toothless in attack, failing to score in six of their eight games last year. This could hurt their chances of getting anything out of the game here.

Prediction: South Africa 2-0 Liberia

South Africa vs Liberia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: South Africa

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

