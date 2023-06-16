South Africa vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023

South Africa welcome Morocco to the FNB Stadium for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Saturday (June 17).

Both teams have booked their places in the main event, as Zimbabwe dropped out of Group K after FIFA had banned the Zimbabwe Football Association last year. This is the final group game for South Africa, while Morocco have two games to go.

South Africa recorded their first win of the campaign last time around, winning 2-1 at Liberia. Meanwhile, Morocco will play their first AFCON qualifier since a 2-0 win over Liberia in June last year. The visitors drew goalless against Cape Verde in a friendly on Tuesday.

South Africa vs Morocco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off eight times across competitions since 1998, with Morocco leading 3-2.

South Africa are winless in six meetings against Morocco. The two teams last met in the campaign opener of the AFCON qualifiers last month, which Morocco won 2-1 at home.

The hosts are unbeaten in six games across competitions, with all but two games producing fewer than 2.5 goals. At home, they're unbeaten in five games.

Morocco have lost five of their last eight games across competitions. They have failed to score in five of their last six games.

Exactly half of the eight meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

South Africa have outscored Morocco 5-4 in the qualifying campaign thus far but have conceded five times to the visitors' one.

South Africa vs Morocco Prediction

South Africa are unbeaten in six games across competitionst. However, they are winless against Morocco since 2002.

Morocco have struggled for form since their impressive run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, winning twice in six games and failing to score in five. Nonetheless, they have a solid record against South Africa. So, manager Walid Regragui has named a strong squad. Consideirng the same, they should hold in-form South Africa to a draw.

Prediction: South Africa 1-1 Morocco

South Africa vs Morocco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Hakim Ziyech to score or assist any time - Yes

