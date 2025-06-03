South Africa vs Mozambique Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2025

South Africa will face off against Mozambique at Free State Toyota Stadium in the COSAFA Cup on Wednesday. While Bafana will be eying a sixth title, Os Mambas are in search of their very first in this competition.

South Africa vs Mozambique Preview

South Africa boast the second highest FIFA ranking of the participating teams heading into this tournament. They are ranked 58th, behind only the guest team of this edition, Morocco (12th). The stakes are high for hosts South Africa, who are always among the top favourites of the COSAFA Cup. In 2024, they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Bafana Bafana last won the competition in 2021. The closest they have come since then was a third-place finish in 2023. The hosts are in excellent shape, winning four times in their last five matches and losing once in their last 20 matches in all competitions. The last meeting between the sides occurred during the 2024 COSAFA Cup, ending 1-1.

Mozambique come into this tournament on the back of a 96th-placed FIFA ranking – the fifth highest among the 14 participants. Last year, they finished in third place, and could be looking to better that record this time. However, kicking off their campaign against a heavyweight team like South Africa is a tough challenge.

Os Mambas have been runners-up twice in 2008 and 2015 – their best record in the tournament so far. It is not clear what their objective is for this edition, but they boast the credentials for the title as well. Mozambique have beaten South Africa only once in their eight clashes so far in all competitions.

South Africa vs Mozambique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

South Africa have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Mozambique.

South Africa have scored five times and conceded thrice in their last five matches against Mozambique.

South Africa have won seven times and drawn twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Mozambique have won five times and drawn twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

South Africa have won four times and lost once in their last five matches, while Mozambique have won three times and lost twice. Form Guide: South Africa – W-L-W-W-W, Mozambique – L-W-W-W-L.

South Africa vs Mozambique Prediction

South Africa will be aiming for some early momentum by winning their first match, to avoid unnecessary pressure heading into matchday two.

Mozambique will need to be calm and collected in the face of the home crowd and focus on their game against a star-studded Bafana Bafana.

South Africa are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: South Africa 3-1 Mozambique

South Africa vs Mozambique Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – South Africa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: South Africa to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mozambique to score - Yes

