South Africa vs Mozambique Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022 

South Africa and Mozambique will trade tackles in a friendly at the Mbombela Stadium on Thursday (November 17).

The Bafana Bafana will look to build on their 1-0 home victory over Bostwana in a friendly during the last international window. Teboho Mokoena's 38th-minute strike was the difference between the two teams.

Mozambique, meanwhile, have not been in action since a goalless draw at home in the second leg of their African Nations Championship qualifier against Malawi. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, allowing the Mozambiquans to qualify on away goals.

Bafana Bafana @BafanaBafana 🏽#BafanaPride #InternationalFriendlies Our visit of encouragement and motivation to wish us well, by Cllr Khanyisa Mhlanga, City of Mbombela’s MMC for Sports, Arts and Culture. We thank you for stopping by and your kind words Our visit of encouragement and motivation to wish us well, by Cllr Khanyisa Mhlanga, City of Mbombela’s MMC for Sports, Arts and Culture. We thank you for stopping by and your kind words🙏🏽#BafanaPride #InternationalFriendlies https://t.co/2KhyJtHkLb

Thursday's friendly is one of two games lined up for South Africa in this window. They are also due to host Angola on Sunday as they continue their preparations for their return to competitive action.

South Africa vs Mozambique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the tenth meeting between the two teams. South Africa have been dominant in previous games with six wins to Mozambique's two.

Their most recent meeting in July 2022 saw Mozambique claim a shock 5-4 penalty shootout victory in the COSAFA Cup quarterfinal.

None of Mozambique's last ten international fixtures have produced at least three goals, with eight games seeing at least one team fail to score.

South Africa have won three of their last five home games, scoring at least two goals in their wins.

Five of South Africa's last six games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Five of their last seven head-to-head games have produced two goals or fewer.

South Africa vs Mozambique Prediction

South Africa have won their last two friendlies, suggesting that momentum could be building in Hugo Broos' side.

The Bafana Bafana are strongly favoured to triumph over Mozambique. Their positive record against the Mambas and home advantage gives them the edge.

Bafana Bafana @BafanaBafana #InternationalFriendlies Camp complete! Bathusi Aubaas joined the team on Monday. Luke Le Roux and Siyanda Xulu arrived a short while ago. #BafanaPride Camp complete! Bathusi Aubaas joined the team on Monday. Luke Le Roux and Siyanda Xulu arrived a short while ago. #BafanaPride #InternationalFriendlies https://t.co/RVPWND84CY

South Africa should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: South Africa 2-0 Mozambique

South Africa vs Mozambique Betting Tips

Tip 1 - South Africa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes