South Africa vs Mozambique Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022 

South Africa and Mozambique will trade tackles in a friendly at the Mbombela Stadium on Thursday (November 17).
The Bafana Bafana will look to build on their 1-0 home victory over Bostwana in a friendly during the last international window. Teboho Mokoena's 38th-minute strike was the difference between the two teams.
Mozambique, meanwhile, have not been in action since a goalless draw at home in the second leg of their African Nations Championship qualifier against Malawi. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, allowing the Mozambiquans to qualify on away goals.
Thursday's friendly is one of two games lined up for South Africa in this window. They are also due to host Angola on Sunday as they continue their preparations for their return to competitive action.
South Africa vs Mozambique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the tenth meeting between the two teams. South Africa have been dominant in previous games with six wins to Mozambique's two.
- Their most recent meeting in July 2022 saw Mozambique claim a shock 5-4 penalty shootout victory in the COSAFA Cup quarterfinal.
- None of Mozambique's last ten international fixtures have produced at least three goals, with eight games seeing at least one team fail to score.
- South Africa have won three of their last five home games, scoring at least two goals in their wins.
- Five of South Africa's last six games have seen at least one team fail to score.
- Five of their last seven head-to-head games have produced two goals or fewer.
South Africa vs Mozambique Prediction
South Africa have won their last two friendlies, suggesting that momentum could be building in Hugo Broos' side.
The Bafana Bafana are strongly favoured to triumph over Mozambique. Their positive record against the Mambas and home advantage gives them the edge.
South Africa should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: South Africa 2-0 Mozambique
South Africa vs Mozambique Betting Tips
Tip 1 - South Africa to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
