South Africa vs Namibia Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th July 2023

South Africa will take on Namibia at King Zwelithini Stadium in the COSAFA Cup on Wednesday.

South Africa vs Namibia Preview

The 22nd edition of the COSAFA Cup kicks off on Wednesday with 12 teams taking part in the 12-day tournament. Hosts South Africa are hoping to make a return to the podium after failing to defend their 2021 title at last year’s edition won by Zambia. They were eliminated by Mozambique in the quarterfinals.

Bafana Bafana come into the tournament as favorites in Group A, which also includes Namibia, Eswatini and Botswana. However, the records show that those teams have performed admirably in previous COSAFA Cup tournaments and could make life difficult for South Africa despite their home advantage.

Namibia won the competition in 2015 and reached the final for the third time last year, narrowly losing 1-0 to Zambia in extra time. Namibia are on the verge of qualifying for their fourth Africa Cup of Nations, which will materialize if Cameroon defeat Burundi in the final matchday slated for September.

The Brave Warriors will likely use the COSAFA Cup as a preliminary dry run six months ahead of the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire. They will be fighting for Group A’s top spot to reach the knockout stage of the COSAFA Cup or a best runners-up spot. Their last meeting with South Africa ended in a 1-1 draw.

South Africa vs Namibia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met five times, with South Africa winning thrice while two games have ended in draws.

South Africa have won the COSAFA CUP five times (2002, 2007, 2008, 2016, 2021).

South Africa have lost only two games in their last 10 matches.

Namibia have lost only once this year, against Burundi (3-2).

South Africa have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Namibia have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

South Africa vs Namibia Prediction

South Africa will leave no stone unturned in their efforts to win their first group game. The team is led by coach Morena Ramoreboli, who won the 2021 edition. Iqraam Rayners will lead the attack. He scored nine goals for Stellenbosch FC last season.

Namibia head coach Collin Benjamin will lead the Brave Warriors. His list includes 12 players who featured against Burundi last month in the 2023 AFCON qualifier, including Absalom Iimbondi and goalkeeper Edward Maova.

We expect a slow start for South Africa and a draw against a determined Namibian outfit.

Prediction: South Africa 1-1 Namibia

South Africa vs Namibia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: South Africa to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Namibia to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes