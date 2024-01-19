South Africa vs Namibia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

The action continues in Group E of the Africa Cup of Nations as South Africa and Namibia square off at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides head into the game off the back of contrasting opening-day results, with the Brave Warriors claiming a shock victory over group favorites Tunisia.

South Africa were denied a dream start to the 2023 AFCON as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Mali in last Tuesday’s Group E curtain-raiser.

Following a relatively uneventful first half, Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko scored in a six-minute spell to hand the Eagles a comfortable victory.

South Africa are now under pressure to turn things around on Sunday as they look to avoid a first AFCON group-stage exit since 2015.

Namibia caused one of the biggest upsets in the first round of the AFCON group stages as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Tunisia last Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates man Deon Hotto grabbed the headlines as he netted an 88th-minute winner to stun the Carthage Eagles in Korhogo.

Namibia have now gone three consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming one draw and two wins, including a 2-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in the World Cup qualifiers back in November.

South Africa vs Namibia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, South Africa boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Namibia have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

South Africa are unbeaten in their last 10 games against the Brave Warriors, claiming six wins and four draws since July 1999.

Their most recent AFCON meeting came in June 2019, when Bongani Zungu’s second-half effort inspired South Africa to a 1-0 victory in Group D.

While South Africa have failed to win their last three matches across all competitions, Namibia are unbeaten in three consecutive games, stretching back to November’s narrow loss to Equatorial Guinea.

South Africa vs Namibia Prediction

Following a disappointing opening-day result, South Africa face serious risks of an early exit from the continental showpiece.

While Namibia will be looking to pick up where they left off against Tunisia, we predict Bafana Bafana will go all out and secure all three points.

Prediction: South Africa 2-0 Namibia

South Africa vs Namibia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - South Africa to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last six encounters)