South Africa vs Namibia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5, 2023 

South Africa and Namibia face off at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday (July 5) in the 2023 COSAFA Cup. The two teams have been drawn in Group A of the competition alongside Eswatini and Botswana.

For the sixth straight year, the cup is being held in South Africa, who won it only once, in 2021. The Bafana Bafana beat Senegal 5-4 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

Hugo Broos' side are coming off the back of a shock 2-1 win over World Cup semifinalists Morocco. They beat the North African side in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers and will look to continue in the same vein, even though many of the players in that game are not available.

Namibia, meanwhile, were the runners-up in the competition last year, losing out to Zambia in extra time. Edward Maova's own goal denied the Brave Warriors a second COSAFA title.

The wounds of that loss are still afresh in their memory, so Collin Benjamin's side will look to launch a fresh bid.

South Africa vs Namibia Head-to-Head

There have been 11 clashes between the two sides before, with South Africa winning seven and losing twice.

Namibia's two wins over South Africa came in the COSAFA Cup, a 3-2 win in January 1998 and a penalty shootout loss in July 1999.

The two teams drew 1-1 in their last meeting in October 2020.

South Africa's last COSAFA game ended in a goalless draw with Mozambique, who prevailed 5-4 on penalties in the quarterfinals.

Namibia have kept two clean sheets in their last four COSAFA Cup games.

Namibia have made 19 appearances in the COSAFA Cup, winning it once. South Africa have played 18 times, winning five times.

South Africa are ranked 62nd in the world, while Namibia are 112th.

South Africa vs Namibia Prediction

South Africa are the hosts and will count on their home support to put through. Namibia, though, have become a force in the competition recently and could give the Bafana Bafana a serious run for their money. A low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: South Africa 1-1 Namibia

South Africa vs Namibia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: Yes

