South Africa vs Namibia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2023

South Africa and Namibia will trade tackles in an international friendly at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Bafana Bafana have not been in action since defeating Malawi on penalties in the third-placed playoff of the COSAFA Cup in July. Both sides could not be separated in a goalless draw, with the South Africans triumphing with a 5-4 victory in the shootout.

Namibia, meanwhile, were last in action when they shared the spoils in a goalless draw against Botswana in the group stage of the COSAFA Cup, getting eliminated in the process.

Saturday's game is one of two friendlies lined up for South Africa in this international window. They are scheduled to face DR Congo in another friendly three days later.

South Africa vs Namibia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 12 occasions in the past. South Africa have seven wins to their name, three games ended in a draw, while Namibia were victorious in two previous games.

Their most recent clash came in July when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw in the COSAFA Cup group stage.

South Africa are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games, winning four.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

South Africa's victory over Namibia halted their run of nine successive games that witnessed goals at both ends.

Namibia have won just one of their last seven games.

South Africa vs Namibia Prediction

South Africa are one of the few elite African sides not to be participating in the AFCON qualifiers this month, having already successfully concluded their qualification campaign.

They will use the games against Namibia and DRC to continue preparations for the Nations Cup, having failed to live up to expectations at the COSAFA Cup.

They have been dominant in games against Namibia and we are backing Bafana Bafana to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: South Africa 2-1 Namibia

South Africa vs Namibia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - South Africa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Five of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of South Africa's last eight games have produced three goals or more)

Tip 4 - South Africa to score over 1.5 goals