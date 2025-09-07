South Africa vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

South Africa will welcome Nigeria to the Free State Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. The hosts have won five of their seven games in the qualifiers thus far and are at the top of the Group C standings. The Super Eagles have two wins, and this is a must-win match for them.

Bafana Bafana met Lesotho in their previous outing last week and registered a 3-0 away win. Mohau Nkota broke the deadlock in the 15th minute while Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis added goals after the break.

Nigeria recorded their second win of the ongoing qualifying campaign last week with a 1-0 home triumph over Rwanda. Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare scored the only goal of the match in the 51st minute.

South Africa vs Nigeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 17 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording eight wins. Bafana Bafana have two wins and seven games have ended in draws.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

They have met five times in World Cup qualifiers. The Super Eagles have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording three wins.

They last met in the reverse fixture in June 2024, and played out a 1-1 draw.

Both teams have suffered one defeat in the ongoing qualifying campaign.

South Africa have won their last five games in the qualifiers, keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

The visitors have scored one goal apiece in six of their seven games in the ongoing qualifying campaign.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in their last four meetings against the Super Eagles.

South Africa vs Nigeria Prediction

Bafana Bafana scored three goals in a match for the third time in the ongoing qualifying campaign last week and will look to build on that form. They are on a seven-game winning streak at home in the World Cup qualifiers, keeping four clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

The Super Eagles are unbeaten in their last three World Cup qualifiers, keeping two clean sheets. They have suffered just one loss against the hosts since 2004 and will look to build on that form.

Victor Osimhen suffered an injury against Rwanda and will likely miss this match. They have won just one of their last five away games in the qualifiers. Tolu Arokodare scored against Rwanda after coming off the bench and will likely get the nod to start here.

The hosts are winless in their World Cup qualifying games in this fixture, and considering the recent history between the two teams, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: South Africa 1-1 Nigeria

South Africa vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

