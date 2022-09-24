South Africa vs Sierra Leone prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2022

South Africa will entertain Sierra Leone at FNB Stadium in an international friendly on Saturday.

Bafana Bafana have faced criticism following their successive defeats to World Cup winners France, 5-0, and Morocco, 2-1 in March and June.

The ‘A’ team’s wins over Mozambique, Madagascar, and Botswana in the Cosafa Cup in July have been unable to calm nerves. South Africa are yet to get the better of Sierra Leone after four attempts, ending in three draws and one win for the Leone Stars. A win over the visitors this time will appease locals, but the team’s overall performance will be more important.

Sierra Leone will also be using the game to fine-tune for the remainder of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers resuming next March. The Leone Stars are placed third in Group A with one point after two rounds of games.

The double tie against Sao Tomé and Príncipe may not look formidable for Sierra Leone, but Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau await ahead. Buoyed by favorable head-to-head stats, the visitors will be hoping to achieve another exploit against South Africa. A draw would suffice to improve confidence levels.

Bafana will have to show across two upcoming friendlies how fit they are for their next international assignment against Liberia in the AFCON qualifiers.

South Africa vs Sierra Leone Head-to-Head

Three of their last four clashes ended in draws while Sierra Leone prevailed in one other match.

South Africa form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Sierra Leone form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

South Africa vs Sierra Leone News

South Africa

The team will be without defender Terrence Mashego and striker Lyle Foster, both of whom reported to camp with injuries.

Injury: Terrence Mashego, Lyle Foster

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sierra Leone

Team captain Steven Caulker has said they intend to maintain their unbeaten record over Bafana Bafana when they clash on Saturday.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

South Africa vs Sierra Leone Predicted Xls

South Africa (4-4-2): Ronwen Williams (GK), Nyiko Mobbie, Thibang Phete, Aubrey Modiba, Innocent Maela, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Goodman Mosele, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena, Khanyisa Mayo, Themba Zwane

Sierra Leone (4-2-3-1): Mohamed Kamara (GK), Steven Caulker, Alie Sesay, Osman Kakay, Kevin Wright, Kwame Quee, Kamil Conteh, Amadou Bakayoko, Mohamed Turay, Alhassan Koroma, Musa Kamara

South Africa vs Sierra Leone Prediction

Coach Hugo Broos will be under pressure to break the Sierra Leonean jinx once and for all. Bafana Bafana appear quite determined to achieve that goal alongside their main objective for the meeting.

We expect fierce resistance from the visitors but South Africa will eventually come out on top.

Prediction: South Africa 2-0 Sierra Leone

