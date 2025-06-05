South Africa vs Tanzania Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

South Africa and Tanzania will trade tackles in an international friendly on Friday (June 6th). The game will be played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing 1-0 defeat they suffered to Mozambique in their opening game of the COSAFA Cup. Antonio Sumbane's 73rd-minute strike settled the contest.

Tanzania, meanwhile, were last in action when they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025. Nathan Aguerd broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half while Brahim Diaz doubled the Atlas Lions' lead from the spot seven minutes later.

This game is coming just one day before the Taifa Stars kick off their COSAFA Cup campaign against Madagascar. South Africa will hope to bounce back when they face Zimbabwe in the COSAFA Cup, also a day later.

South Africa vs Tanzania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tanzania were victorious in two of three head-to-head games while South Africa were victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in July 2017 when Tanzania claimed a 1-0 victory in the COSAFA Cup quarterfinal.

Tanzania's last eight games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

South Africa's last five games have seen one side keep a clean sheet, with four games producing fewer than three goals.

South Africa form guide: L-W-W-W-W Tanzania form guide: L-L-L-L-W

South Africa vs Tanzania Prediction

South Africa had a nightmarish start to their COSAFA Cup campaign as they seek to end their four-year drought. That shock defeat in front of their fans ended Bafana Bafana's 18-game unbeaten streak, level with Spain and only behind Senegal. This number increases to 22 if you include results in just regulation time. This form has seen them climb to the 56th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings and the top 10 in Africa.

Tanzania have lost their last four games on the bounce, consequently dropping one spot to 107th in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Their games have typically been low-scoring and cagey, and this trend could continue here.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: South Africa 1-0 Tanzania

South Africa vs Tanzania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - South Africa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

