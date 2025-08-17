South Africa vs Uganda Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th August 2025 

South Africa and Uganda clash at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Monday at the 2024 African Nations Championship. Both teams are vying to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

With six points in three games, Uganda are currently leading Group C. In contrast, it had began with a crushing 3-0 loss to Algeria, but the Cranes have since recovered to win the next two.

They beat Guinea by the same margin on matchday two before a 2-0 victory over Niger. Now in their final group fixture of the championship, Uganda are looking to make it a hat-trick of wins and seal their place in the next round too.

Co-hosts of the tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania, the East African side have never progressed beyond the group stages in any of their previous six appearances.

The 2025 edition presents their best chance to break the jinx. A draw should be enough, although a win for Algeria would mean Uganda will have to settle for a second place, and possibly a tougher fixture in the last eight.

On the other hand, South Africa are in third position in the group with five points and need a victory to climb inside the top two. But they've managed it just once in three group matches so far, a 2-1 win over Guinea on matchday two.

South Africa vs Uganda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

South Africa and Uganda have clashed seven times in the past, with the former going unbeaten in all of them.

Bafana Bafana have won five times over Uganda, including a 2-0 victory in November 2024 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Uganda have never progressed beyond the group stages of the African Nations Championship in any of their previous six appearances.

South Africa are one of the seven teams still unbeaten in the competition.

South Africa vs Uganda Prediction

Uganda need just a draw here and could hence make life difficult for South Africa by holding a tight defensive line.

Bafana Bafana have a good record in the fixture, so we're expecting them to fight back and hold the Cranes to a draw at least.

Prediction: South Africa 1-1 Uganda

South Africa vs Uganda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 Goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

