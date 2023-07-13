South Africa vs Zambia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14, 2023

South Africa clash with Zambia at King Zwelithini Stadium in the COSAFA Cup semifinal on Friday (July 14).

Both teams are the most successful ones in the competition, with Zambia eying a seventh title while South Africa are hoping for a sixth, having won their last in 2021.

Namibia gave Bafana Bafana a fright in their Group A opener, which ended in a 1-1 draw, thanks to Rowan Human’s equaliser. South Africa beat Botswana 2-1 in their second outing before wrapping up their group campaign with a 2-1 win over Eswatini. They finished with seven points to top Group A.

Zambia, meanwhile, were stunned by Malawi 1-0 in their first game. Malawi were the only team that achieved a flawless run in the group stage, finishing as leaders of Group B with nine points. Zambia emerged in second place with six points following wins against Comoros (2-1) and Seychelles (2-0).

Zambia and South Africa were in the same group at the 2021 COSAFA Cup, with their meeting ending in a goalless draw. Zambia prevailed over South Africa 2-1 in a friendly in October 2020.

South Africa vs Zambia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

South Africa have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games against Zambia.

South Africa have beat Zambia once in their last five games in South Africa.

South Africa have never been runners-up in the COSAFA Cup.

Zambia have been runners-up six times and semi-finalists thrice.

South Africa have won four times and drawn once in their last five games, while Zambia have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: South Africa: W-W-D-W-W; Zambia: W-W-L-W-L

South Africa vs Zambia Prediction

South Africa striker John Mabaso will look to improve on his two-goal tally as they take on the Zambians. Human, Iqraam Rayner and Shaune Mogailia are also decent attacking threats who could make a difference

Meanwhile, Fredrick Mulambia and Albert Kangwanda have been impressive for Zambia’s, scoring twice each, but face an acid test against Bafana. Both sides are highly motivated to reach the final, but South Africa's home support should see them to a narrow win.

Prediction: South Africa 2-1 Zambia

South Africa vs Zambia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – South Africa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: South Africa to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Zambia to score - Yes

