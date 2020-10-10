South Africa will host Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg in an international friendly on Sunday.
Bafana Bafana come into this game having posted a disappointing draw with Namibia on Thursday, while Zambia were on the losing end of a 2-1 defeat to Kenya in another friendly on Friday.
Both sides will use this fixture as preparation for their Afcon qualifiers next month, with Zambia slated to take on Botswana in a double-header, while South Africa will trade tackles with Sao Tome and Principe for a place in Cameroon in 2022.
South Africa vs Zambia Head-to-Head
This will be the 22nd meeting between the two COSAFA nations, and their head-to-head record is fairly even at this stage.
South Africa slightly edges ahead of their opponents historically, with nine wins to Zambia's eight, while four fixtures ended in a draw.
The most recent meeting between the pair came in a friendly in March 2018 when goals from Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba were enough to give South Africa a 2-0 victory over their neighbours.
South Africa form guide: L-W-L-W-D
Zambia form guide: L-L-W-W-L
South Africa vs Zambia Team News
South Africa
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama suffered a lower back strain during training last week and did not feature in the game with Namibia. He could, however, be in line for a return to fitness against Zambia.
There are no suspension concerns for South Africa.
Injuries: Lebogang Manyama
Doubtful: Lebogang Manyama
Suspensions: None
Zambia
There are no injury concerns or suspension worries for coach Milutin Sredojevic.
Injuries: None
Suspensions: None
South Africa vs Zambia Predicted XI
South Africa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Thulani Hlatshwayo, Innocent Maela, Sifiso Hlanti, Motjeka Madisha; Andile Jali, Teboho Mokoena, Keagan Dolly; Percy Tau, Kermit Erasmus, Themba Zwane
Zambia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Toaster Nsabata; Stoppila Sunzu, Kabaso Chongo, Larence Chungu, Tandi Mwape; Nathan Sinkala, Salulani Phiri, Bruce Musukanya; Lazarous Kambole, Patson Daka, Evans Kangwa
South Africa vs Zambia Prediction
Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways, having failed to pick up a victory in their first matches in almost a year.
South Africa's result against Namibia was especially disappointing and Bafana Bafana will be desperate to pick up a win over their regional rivals to appease their fans.
This will, however, be a tough task, as Zambia traditionally gives South Africa a run for their money and both sides could share the spoils in a score draw.
Prediction: South Africa 1-1 ZambiaPublished 10 Oct 2020, 00:07 IST