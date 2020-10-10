South Africa will host Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg in an international friendly on Sunday.

Bafana Bafana come into this game having posted a disappointing draw with Namibia on Thursday, while Zambia were on the losing end of a 2-1 defeat to Kenya in another friendly on Friday.

Both sides will use this fixture as preparation for their Afcon qualifiers next month, with Zambia slated to take on Botswana in a double-header, while South Africa will trade tackles with Sao Tome and Principe for a place in Cameroon in 2022.

South Africa vs Zambia Head-to-Head

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two COSAFA nations, and their head-to-head record is fairly even at this stage.

South Africa slightly edges ahead of their opponents historically, with nine wins to Zambia's eight, while four fixtures ended in a draw.

The most recent meeting between the pair came in a friendly in March 2018 when goals from Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba were enough to give South Africa a 2-0 victory over their neighbours.

South Africa form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Zambia form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Advertisement

Today is Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka's birthday. The 2017 CAF Young Player of the Year is on the books of Red Bull Salzburg. Have a big one Papa! https://t.co/JpjWAcM46L — FAZ (@FAZFootball) October 9, 2020

South Africa vs Zambia Team News

South Africa

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama suffered a lower back strain during training last week and did not feature in the game with Namibia. He could, however, be in line for a return to fitness against Zambia.

There are no suspension concerns for South Africa.

Injuries: Lebogang Manyama

Doubtful: Lebogang Manyama

Suspensions: None

Zambia

There are no injury concerns or suspension worries for coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

South Africa vs Zambia Predicted XI

South Africa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Thulani Hlatshwayo, Innocent Maela, Sifiso Hlanti, Motjeka Madisha; Andile Jali, Teboho Mokoena, Keagan Dolly; Percy Tau, Kermit Erasmus, Themba Zwane

Ntseki on the good and the bad from Namibia game https://t.co/oo1nlS8AzI — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) October 9, 2020

Advertisement

Zambia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Toaster Nsabata; Stoppila Sunzu, Kabaso Chongo, Larence Chungu, Tandi Mwape; Nathan Sinkala, Salulani Phiri, Bruce Musukanya; Lazarous Kambole, Patson Daka, Evans Kangwa

South Africa vs Zambia Prediction

Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways, having failed to pick up a victory in their first matches in almost a year.

South Africa's result against Namibia was especially disappointing and Bafana Bafana will be desperate to pick up a win over their regional rivals to appease their fans.

This will, however, be a tough task, as Zambia traditionally gives South Africa a run for their money and both sides could share the spoils in a score draw.

Prediction: South Africa 1-1 Zambia