South Africa vs Zimbabwe prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

South Africa invite Zimbabwe to the FNB Stadium as they resume their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign on Thursday.

The home side are currently at the top of the Group G standings, having won three of their four games in the second round so far. They recorded a 1-0 win at Thursday's venue against Ethiopia in their previous outing.

Zimbabwe have just a point to their name as they have lost three games in a row and suffered a 1-0 home loss against Ghana last time around.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup

🇨🇮🇨🇲 Côte d'Ivoire or Cameroon?

🇲🇱🇺🇬 Mali or Uganda?

🇿🇦🇬🇭 South Africa or Ghana?



🎫 8 tickets to the final round of African



fifa.com/news/what-afri… 🇩🇿🇧🇫 Algeria or Burkina Faso?🇨🇮🇨🇲 Côte d'Ivoire or Cameroon?🇲🇱🇺🇬 Mali or Uganda?🇿🇦🇬🇭 South Africa or Ghana?🎫 8 tickets to the final round of African #WCQ are up for grabs. Find out what the 21 hopeful nations must do to claim them ⬇️ 🇩🇿🇧🇫 Algeria or Burkina Faso?🇨🇮🇨🇲 Côte d'Ivoire or Cameroon?🇲🇱🇺🇬 Mali or Uganda?🇿🇦🇬🇭 South Africa or Ghana?🎫 8 tickets to the final round of African #WCQ are up for grabs. Find out what the 21 hopeful nations must do to claim them ⬇️fifa.com/news/what-afri… https://t.co/E2O8yK5Dnk

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 10 times across all competitions and South Africa currently have the upper hand with six wins to their name. Zimbabwe have recorded three wins against Bafana Bafana while one game ended in a draw.

They have met thrice in World Cup qualifying fixtures as well, with two wins for South Africa and one game ending in a stalemate. They last met at Zimbabwe National Sports Stadium in the reverse fixture in September. The game produced a goalless draw as the Warriors put up a good fight against South Africa.

South Africa form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Zimbabwe form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Team News

South Africa

A 24-man squad has been announced by Hugo Broos for the upcoming games. Victor Letsoalo is suspended for the first game while Sifiso Hlanti was ruled out after suffering from a torn Achilles tendon last week.

Injured: Sifiso Hlanti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Victor Letsoalo

Zimbabwe

The visiting side have announced a 25-man squad for the upcoming fixtures and, as things stand, there are no injury or suspension concerns.

Zimbabwe Football Association @online_zifa Locally based Warriors & the Technical team leave for SA at 1140 hours.

Other players are flying direct to the host country. Locally based Warriors & the Technical team leave for SA at 1140 hours.Other players are flying direct to the host country. https://t.co/9iMjJ7rbNt

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Predicted XI

South Africa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Sydney Mobbie, Siyanda Xulu, Rushine de Reuck, Njabulo Blom; Yusuf Maart, Tebogo Mokoena, Ethan Brooks; Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Evidence Makgopa

Zimbabwe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Taimon Mvula; Divine Lunga, Tendayi Darikwa, Alec Mudimu, Brendan Galloway; Blessing Sarupinda, Thabani Kamusoko, Marshall Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba; David Moyo, Knox Mutizwa.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Prediction

South Africa haven't been prolific during this campaign, having scored just five goals, but they have managed to get positive results. Zimbabwe have conceded five goals and scored just once.

When Zimbabwe travel to South Africa, we expect the hosts to come out on top with a narrow win to maintain their place as the Group G leaders.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: South Africa 1-0 Zimbabwe

Edited by Peter P