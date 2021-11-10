South Africa vs Zimbabwe prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

South Africa invite Zimbabwe to the FNB Stadium as they resume their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign on Thursday.
The home side are currently at the top of the Group G standings, having won three of their four games in the second round so far. They recorded a 1-0 win at Thursday's venue against Ethiopia in their previous outing.
Zimbabwe have just a point to their name as they have lost three games in a row and suffered a 1-0 home loss against Ghana last time around.
South Africa vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head
The two teams have met each other 10 times across all competitions and South Africa currently have the upper hand with six wins to their name. Zimbabwe have recorded three wins against Bafana Bafana while one game ended in a draw.
They have met thrice in World Cup qualifying fixtures as well, with two wins for South Africa and one game ending in a stalemate. They last met at Zimbabwe National Sports Stadium in the reverse fixture in September. The game produced a goalless draw as the Warriors put up a good fight against South Africa.
South Africa form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W
Zimbabwe form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L
South Africa vs Zimbabwe Team News
South Africa
A 24-man squad has been announced by Hugo Broos for the upcoming games. Victor Letsoalo is suspended for the first game while Sifiso Hlanti was ruled out after suffering from a torn Achilles tendon last week.
Injured: Sifiso Hlanti
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Victor Letsoalo
Zimbabwe
The visiting side have announced a 25-man squad for the upcoming fixtures and, as things stand, there are no injury or suspension concerns.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
South Africa vs Zimbabwe Predicted XI
South Africa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Sydney Mobbie, Siyanda Xulu, Rushine de Reuck, Njabulo Blom; Yusuf Maart, Tebogo Mokoena, Ethan Brooks; Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Evidence Makgopa
Zimbabwe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Taimon Mvula; Divine Lunga, Tendayi Darikwa, Alec Mudimu, Brendan Galloway; Blessing Sarupinda, Thabani Kamusoko, Marshall Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba; David Moyo, Knox Mutizwa.
South Africa vs Zimbabwe Prediction
South Africa haven't been prolific during this campaign, having scored just five goals, but they have managed to get positive results. Zimbabwe have conceded five goals and scored just once.
When Zimbabwe travel to South Africa, we expect the hosts to come out on top with a narrow win to maintain their place as the Group G leaders.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Prediction: South Africa 1-0 Zimbabwe