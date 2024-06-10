South Africa vs Zimbabwe prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

South Africa play host to Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. Both sides met in the World Cup qualifiers back in 2021, with Bafana Bafana claiming one win and one draw in their two clashes in Group G.

South Africa failed to return to winning ways in the World Cup qualifiers as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nigeria on Friday.

Before that, Hugo Broos’ men kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Benin on November 18, three days before crashing down to earth in a 2-0 loss against Rwanda.

With Friday’s result, South Africa have now failed to win their last three outings since the turn of the year, playing out three consecutive stalemates so far.

Trending

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe failed to get up and running in Group C as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Lesotho last time out.

Jairos Tapera’s side had kicked off their qualifying journey with a goalless draw against Rwanda on November 15, four days before holding out for a 1-1 draw with Nigeria.

Zimbabwe are currently rooted to the bottom of the Group C standings but could move level with second-placed Lesotho with all three points on Tuesday.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with South Africa and Zimbabwe claiming seven wins each in their previous 17 encounters.

South Africa are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive matches, claiming four wins and two draws since January 2024.

Zimbabwe have failed to win four of their last five games across all competitions while losing twice and picking up two draws since the start of 2023.

Bafana Bafana are unbeaten in their last three competitive home games, claiming two wins and one draw since a 4-1 loss against Angola in September 2022.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Prediction

Zimbabwe have struggled to find their feet in the qualifiers and are in for a tough 90 minutes against a solid South African side at the Free State Stadium.

We predict Bafana will take the positives from Firday's draw against Nigeria and claim all three points at the Free State Stadium.

Prediction: South Africa 2-0 Zimbabwe

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - South Africa to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of South Africa’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the two nations)