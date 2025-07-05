South Africa Women vs Ghana Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th July 2025 

South Africa Women begin their quest to retain their Africa Cup of Nations crown against Ghana in Group C on Monday at the Honor Stadium in Morocco.

Ranked 54th in the world, the Banyana Banyana stormed to their first championship title in 2022, beating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the finals. They became just the third nation to win the cup, after only Nigeria (9) and Equatorial Guinea (2).

Now coming into the tournament on the back of seven wins from seven games in 2025, Desiree Ellis' side have emerged as one of the early favorites for the AFCON title once again.

Meanwhile, Ghana launch another bid for their first championship victory in the competition. The Black Queens have failed thrice in the finals, falling short in 1998, 2002 and 2006 - all against Nigeria.

Interestingly, the west African nation had failed to qualify altogether in the last edition, marking their first absence in four tournaments. But now back into the mix, Ghana will be looking to make a point, but their form coming into the cup hasn't been the best.

Of eight games, Nora Häuptle's side have won just three, including two last month as part of their preparations for the women's AFCON in Morocco.

South Africa Women vs Ghana Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

South Africa and Ghana Women's last clash at the Africa Cup of Nations came in 2016, with the Black Queens winning 1-0 to achieve third place at the tournament

In eight official games this year, Ghana have won just thrice: 1-0 vs Senegal, 3-1 vs Malawi and 4-2 vs Benin; South Africa have won all seven of theirs

The Banyana Banyana are ranked 54th in the world, whereas the Black Queens are 12 places adrift

South Africa Women vs Ghana Women Prediction

South Africa Women are the heavy favorites here, given their stellar run of form this calendar year. Ghana Women will look back upon their last result in this fixture for inspiration, but it may not be enough, as their defense has been found out quite a few times lately.

Prediction: South Africa Women 2-0 Ghana Women

South Africa Women vs Ghana Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: South Africa Women

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

