South Africa Women vs Italy Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2023 

South Africa Women will trade tackles with Italy Women in their final group game of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday.

The African champions started the tournament with a 2-1 defeat against Sweden. They went ahead in the 48th minute but the Swedes fought back to claim all three points. Banyana Banyana let their lead slip in even more harrowing circumstances in their second game against Argentina. They went two goals ahead through Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana but two late goals from Argentina saw the spoils shared.

Italy, meanwhile, started off with a 1-0 victory over Argentina before suffering an embarrassing 5-0 defeat against Sweden. Amanda Ilestedt scored a brace, while Rebecka Blomqvist stepped off the bench to complete the rout in injury time.

The defeat left the Azzurre in second spot in Group G on three points. South Africa are third with one point to their name.

South Africa Women vs Italy Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the maiden meeting between the two sides.

South Africa's draw against Argentina saw them pick up points at the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Italy's 5-0 defeat against Sweden was their heaviest loss since March 2017.

South Africa have scored first in three of their last five World Cup games but failed to win any (two losses).

Italy's last four games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of South Africa's last five games have produced three goals or more.

South Africa Women vs Italy Women Prediction

South Africa need to win this game to qualify for the knockout rounds. However, Desiree Ellis' side should have been in a more comfortable position, having been in the lead with less than 25 minutes to go in their opening two games.

Italy, for their part, would have had their confidence shattered by the hammering they received against Sweden. They will have to dust themselves off and get back to their feet as they seek to qualify for the round of 16. A draw might be okay for Silvia Bertolini's side but a win is ideal.

We are backing the Italians to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: South Africa 1-2 Italy

South Africa Women vs Italy Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Italy to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half