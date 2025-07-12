South Africa Women vs Mali Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14th 2025

South Africa Women will face Mali Women at the Honneur Stadium on Monday in the final group-stage game of their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Banyana Banyana are playing well at the moment and only need a point here to advance to the knockout stages as group winners.
The defending champions kicked off their WAFCON campaign with a 2-0 win over Ghana Women, with Linda Motlhalo opening the scoring from the spot midway through the first-half before Jermaine Seoposenwe doubled their advantage minutes later. They then played out a 1-1 draw with Tanzania Women in their second game with veteran defender Bambanani Mbane scoring the crucial equalizer.
Mali Women, meanwhile, beat Tanzania 1-0 in their group opener, with Saratou Traore scoring the sole goal of the game just before the interval. They then played out a 1-1 draw with Ghana last time out, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Aissata Traore levelled things up early in the second half.
Les Aiglonnes sit second in Group C with four points and will also advance to the quarterfinals with a point on Monday while a win will see them top the group.
South Africa Women vs Mali Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Monday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams.
- The two nations faced off for the first time in the 2018 WAFCON with South Africa winning the semifinal clash 2-0.
- Both sides have conceded one goal on the continental stage this summer. Only Nigeria and Algeria (0) have managed fewer.
- South Africa are ranked 54th in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings while Mali are ranked 78th.
South Africa Women vs Mali Women Prediction
Banyana Banyana are on a brilliant nine-game unbeaten streak, picking up eight consecutive victories in that period. They are clear favorites heading into the midweek clash and will only need to avoid complacency to get the job done.
Les Aiglonnes have won just one of their last four games and three of their last eight. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams could see the Malians lose this one.
Prediction: South Africa Women 2-0 Mali Women
South Africa Women vs Mali Women
Tip 1 - Result: South Africa Women to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Mali's last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just three of South Africa's last nine matches)