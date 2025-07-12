South Africa Women vs Mali Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14th 2025

South Africa Women will face Mali Women at the Honneur Stadium on Monday in the final group-stage game of their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Banyana Banyana are playing well at the moment and only need a point here to advance to the knockout stages as group winners.

Ad

The defending champions kicked off their WAFCON campaign with a 2-0 win over Ghana Women, with Linda Motlhalo opening the scoring from the spot midway through the first-half before Jermaine Seoposenwe doubled their advantage minutes later. They then played out a 1-1 draw with Tanzania Women in their second game with veteran defender Bambanani Mbane scoring the crucial equalizer.

Mali Women, meanwhile, beat Tanzania 1-0 in their group opener, with Saratou Traore scoring the sole goal of the game just before the interval. They then played out a 1-1 draw with Ghana last time out, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Aissata Traore levelled things up early in the second half.

Ad

Trending

Les Aiglonnes sit second in Group C with four points and will also advance to the quarterfinals with a point on Monday while a win will see them top the group.

South Africa Women vs Mali Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams.

The two nations faced off for the first time in the 2018 WAFCON with South Africa winning the semifinal clash 2-0.

Both sides have conceded one goal on the continental stage this summer. Only Nigeria and Algeria (0) have managed fewer.

South Africa are ranked 54th in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings while Mali are ranked 78th.

Ad

South Africa Women vs Mali Women Prediction

Banyana Banyana are on a brilliant nine-game unbeaten streak, picking up eight consecutive victories in that period. They are clear favorites heading into the midweek clash and will only need to avoid complacency to get the job done.

Les Aiglonnes have won just one of their last four games and three of their last eight. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams could see the Malians lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: South Africa Women 2-0 Mali Women

South Africa Women vs Mali Women

Tip 1 - Result: South Africa Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Mali's last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just three of South Africa's last nine matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More