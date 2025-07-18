South Africa Women vs Senegal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025 

South Africa and Senegal will wrap up proceedings in the final quarterfinal tie of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday. The game will be played at Honneur Stadium.

South Africa concluded their group stage campaign with a 4-0 victory over Mali. They were two goals up at the break thanks to goals from Lebogang Ramalepe and Refiloe Jane. Hildah Magala and Ronnel Donnelly scored second-half goals to conclude the rout.

Senegal, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat to hosts Morocco. Yasmin Katie Mrabet broke the deadlock from the spot in first-half injury time and her goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Despite the loss, the Lionesses of Teranga advanced to the knockout rounds as one of the two best-placed third-placed teams with three points. South Africa advanced as Group C winners with seven points from three games.

The winner of this tie faces Nigeria in the semifinal.

South Africa Women vs Senegal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

South Africa are unbeaten in three head-to-head games, winning two games and drawing one.

Their most recent clash came in June 2024 when South Africa claimed a 2-0 victory in a friendly.

Five of Senegal's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

South Africa are unbeaten in their last 10 games, winning nine games in this sequence.

Four of Senegal's last six games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

South Africa have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 11 games.

Form guide: South Africa: W-D-W-W-W; Senegal: L-L-W-W-L

South Africa Women vs Senegal Women Prediction

South Africa are the defending WAFCON champions. They sent a statement of intent about defending their crown in their comprehensive group stage campaign and are in fine form, having not lost a game this calender year.

Senegal, for their part, began their tournament with a comprehensive win over DR Congo but two subsequent losses left them on the verge of a group stage elimination. They sailed through but this might be a step too far.

South Africa are the favorites. We expect Banyana Banyana to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: South Africa Women 2-0 Senegal Women

South Africa Women vs Senegal Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - South Africa Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

