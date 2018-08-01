South American Dream XI Team of the Season 2017-18

The South American superstar forwards

The continent of South America boasts of some of the finest footballing nations in the world. Countries like Brazil and Argentina boast of a rich football heritage, and the game runs through the flood of these people. Football is a matter of pride for the South American countries and this is one field where they can compete on a level equal to or even better than their European and Asian counterparts.

This is further evidenced by the fact that the FIFA World Cup has been won by a South American nation 9 times out of the total 21 times it has been organized. Brazil has been the most successful nation in the world, having won it a staggering 5 times. Football is played on every street and in every nook and corner of these countries, and that is how fans see these immensely talented and skilful players come up and leave them spell-bound.

Players like Pele, Diego Maradona, Kaka, Ronaldinho dazzled and left fans in awe with their charismatic play. Now the likes of Lionel Messi, Suarez and Neymar mesmerize the fans with their abilities having taken up the mantle. These South American players ply their trade in top European clubs and win the hearts of the fans thanks to their blistering performances. European clubs too, have a deep scouting network in South America to pull out some of the best talents from the continent, and this only goes to prove how good these players are.

An assembled South American XI would be capable of beating any other assembled side in the world, due to the vast array of talent they possess. This would also mean selecting an eleven would be extremely difficult and that numerous superstar players would have to be left out. In this article, we take a look at the 'Best South American XI of 2017-18'.

Goalkeeper: Alisson (Brazil):

AS Roma v FK Austria Wien - UEFA Europa League

This is one of the easiest choices to make while selecting this team. This is also probably one position where South America fails to produce supremely talented players, due to their fascination with regard to attack. Yet, the world's most expensive goalkeeper hails from Brazil.

The former Roma man spent last season as an understudy to Wojciech Szczęsny, but this season, he has gone on to work his way up the ranks to establish himself as one of the top keepers in the game.

The 25-year old kept 15 clean-sheets in 34 appearances in Serie A and also had an impressive average of 3.41 saves per goal and 2.71 saves per game. He's confident at claiming the ball and is also an imposing presence in goal, earning the nickname 'Messi of goalkeepers'.

The Brazilian was spectacular between the sticks this season for AS Roma, and he played a crucial role in his club's surprise run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals. His impressive performances saw Liverpool shell out a world record fee to secure his services.

