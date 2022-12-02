South Korea 2-1 Portugal: 5 talking points as the Taegeuk warriors beat Portugal to advance to the knockout stages | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Korea Republic v Portugal: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The final matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage (December 2) saw South Korea beat Portugal to book their spot in the knockout rounds.

South Korea started the game in last place in Group H. They went on to do the unthinkable by beating group favorites Portugal and cementing their spot in second place. A late goal from Hwang Hee-Chan earned the Asian outfit all three points, ensuring they finished on four points.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC SOUTH KOREA DEFEAT PORTUGAL AND ADVANCE TO THE ROUND OF 16! SOUTH KOREA DEFEAT PORTUGAL AND ADVANCE TO THE ROUND OF 16! 😱 https://t.co/ECvGro6JUW

Portugal took the lead after just five minutes. The Koreans then put on a spirited performance against Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. to snatch a last-minute win.

Let's take a look at five talking points from the game.

#5. Ricardo Horta becomes the third Portuguese player to score on their 2022 FIFA World Cup debut

It took Ricardo Horta just five minutes to find the back of the net against South Korea in the first half of the fixture.

Following an excellent run by Diogo Dalot, the debutant made sure to put the ball in the net after being found by his teammate. In doing so, Horta became only the third Portuguese player to score on their 2022 FIFA World Cup debut.

AJE Sport @AJE_Sport South Korea 0 - 1 Portugal



GOAL! Horta announces himself at the World Cup with a sublime opening goal!



LIVE South Korea 0 - 1 PortugalGOAL! Horta announces himself at the World Cup with a sublime opening goal!LIVE #KORPOR match blog: aje.io/h1zruc 🇰🇷 South Korea 0 - 1 Portugal 🇵🇹GOAL! Horta announces himself at the World Cup with a sublime opening goal!⚽️ LIVE #KORPOR match blog: aje.io/h1zruc https://t.co/uOeT4eBT51

The other two players who have accomplished this feat are Rafael Leao and Joao Felix, taking their grand total of debut scorers for Portugal to three. This is also the record for most debutant goalscorers in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup.

#4. South Korea recorded a first-half goal after 10 matches

Despite going down after just five minutes, South Korea showed great grit and determination to grab an equalizer in the 27th minute.

Requiring nothing short of a win to progress, the side knew what had to be done early on. Following the early setback, the Asian outfit came back from behind to score two goals and book their spot in the round of 16.

Kim Young-Gwon's goal in the 27th minute marked a first-half goal for South Korea after a long period of 10 matches.

They will likely have to clash against Brazil in the next round now. Paulo Bento's side will have to be at their very best if they are to challenge one of the tournament's biggest favorites.

#4. Ronaldo continues to break records

Cristiano Ronaldo broke yet another record with his appearance against South Korea, cementing his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Ronaldo became the first-ever European player to record over 20 World Cup appearances and over 25 appearances in the European Championship.

The 37-year-old could not score a goal or grab an assist in the game. He still ensured to add yet another personal record to his long list as he captained the side for just over 60 minutes.

#3. Portugal are too heavily dependant on Bruno Fernandes

Portugal's defeat against South Korea also exposed one of the biggest chinks in their armor: their overdependence on Bruno Fernandes.

With Portugal already through to the round of 16, the Manchester United midfielder was given a break ahead of the knockout stages. His absence was felt heavily by the Selecao as they failed to create any real chances from midfield.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Man of the tournament so far? BRUNO FERNANDES BRACEMan of the tournament so far? BRUNO FERNANDES BRACE 😱Man of the tournament so far? https://t.co/QYsiOVkGnD

The Manchester United man already has four goal contributions to his name in just two matches. With two goals and two assists, the midfielder is regarded by many as one of the best performers from the tournament so far.

With Portugal topping the group, it looks likely that they will face either of Switzerland or Serbia in the round of 16.

#1. South Korea progress to the round of 16 after 12 years

South Korea's historic win means that they will return to the competition's knockout stages after a 12-year wait.

The Asian outfit qualified and participated in the past two editions of the competition, but could not progress past the group stages. South Korea are regarded as one of the best sides of the Asian subcontinent.

However, they last made the Round of 16 only during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The South Koreans also had luck on their side, as the other fixture between Uruguay and Ghana turned out to be to their advantage. Uruguay's 2-0 win over the Ghanaians was not enough for La Celeste to progress.

The Koreans progressed only on goals scored.

The win against Portugal ensures that Paulo Bento's side will face the winner of Group G, which many expect to be Brazil.

Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

