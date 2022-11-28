South Korea lost 3-2 to Ghana in the FIFA World Cup on Monday, November 28.

The Koreans entered this contest on the back of a goalless draw against Uruguay in their World Cup opener. Despite playing well, they were unable to find a way to score in that game.

The Black Stars, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Portugal in a highly-entertaining contest. They were eager to put points on the board today to avoid crashing out.

South Korea 0-0 Ghana KICK-OFF!

Ghana made a strong start to the game and raced into the lead halfway through the first period. Mohammed Salisu he scored to put the Black Stars 1-0 up after 24 minutes. Their lead was doubled just 10 minutes later as Jordan Ayew provided an assist for Mohammed Kudus to score to make it 2-0.

South Korea found it hard to get going after being pegged back twice within the first period. They lacked bite in attack and also needed to be more clinical in front of goal. They attempted six shots in the first period, but failed to hit the target even once despite having 59% possession.

Ghana led South Korea 2-0 at the break.

South Korea made two alterations soon after the restart as they looked to claw their way back into the game. However, Gee-sung Cho who started the game turned out to be the hero as he scored twice in three minutes with two exceptional headers. He first nodded in off an assist from Kang-in Lee and then scored off an assist from Jin-su Kim.

Ghana, however, showed courage as they kept their composure and continued to try and create chances to score. Kudus added his second of the game after 68 minutes as the Black Stars' lead was restored. Gideon Mensah provided an assist for the goal. Both managers then turned to their benches as they looked to shift momentum in their favor.

Ghana held on to their slender one-goal lead as they secured their first win at this World Cup. On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Ghana made a lovely start to the game

Having tried to go toe-to-toe with Portugal in their last game and nearly securing a point, Ghana were eager to make their mark in today's game. Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus handed them the perfect start to the game, scoring to make it 2-0 before half-time. They attempted three shots but only two were on target, while South Korea fired six shots off target.

#4. South Korea showed great character to mount a comeback

Despite being two goals down, South Korea did not show much respect throughout this ordeal. Gee-sun Cho scored twice in a matter of three minutes to restore parity between the two teams. He put in a great effort to get to both deliveries, jumping especially high for their second goal.

#3. Ghana did not give up the fight despite the comeback

South Korea went berserk in the second period as they scored twice within three minutes to tie the game at 2-2. However, that did not deter the Ghanaians as they were desperate to get something from this game.

Mohammed Kudus scored just seven minutes after Korea had equalized, giving his side the slightest of breathing space. Gideon Mensah provided an assist for the goal as he ventured forward in attack.

#2. South Korea were wasteful in front of the goal

Besides the quickfire brace from Cho, Korea were wasteful in front of the goal as they attempted a whopping 22 shots with just seven of them on target. Their other forwards, including key man Heung-min Son, endured a tough time going forward and also looked off-key.

The Koreans created 1.98 xG for their two goals but with 15 shots off target, it is easy to see why they will regret their performance once they analyze it collectively.

#1. Group H has lived up to its reputation as the 'Group of Death'

There have already been nine goals scored in just three games in this group, with one of them being a goalless draw. Ghana have shown they can score but have also made errors, allowing the opposition to get easy chances. South Korea have been composed and also shown intent by pushing men forward.

With Portugal and Uruguay to face off later in the day, it remains to be seen whether they will match their style of play from their respective openers.

