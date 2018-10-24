2018 AFC U-19 Championship: South Korea inch closer to the knockouts with a comfortable victory over Jordan
Jung-Yong Chung made three changes to the Korean starting eleven that played against Australia, for their game against Jordan in the 2018 AFC U-19 Championship. Kim Hyun-Woo, Park Tae-Jun, and Choi Min-Soo made way for Um Won-Sang, Go Jae-Hyeon and Lee Gwang-Yeon.
Jamal Ahmad Abu Abed had made a single change from their previous encounter with Yousef Abualjazar coming in place of Omar Alzebdieh.
Group C: South Korea defeats Jordan 3-1
(KOR: Cho Young-Wook 3’, Jeon Se-Jin 79’, Choi Jun 92’; JOR: Omar Alzebdieh 77’)
South Korea, starting with a 4-4-2 formation, shifted to a 3-5-2 style with defender Choi Jun driving along the left wing enabling them with a share of 57% of the ball possession.
Jordan who started the game with a 3-4-1-2 tactic changed it to a 3-4-3 formation with striker Mohammad Bani Atieh shifting from the left flank to the right.
Jordan failed to clear their lines following a corner which allowed Lee Jae-Ik to kick the ball back into the center of the penalty area. Cho Young-Wook pounces at the opportunity with a right-footed strike to put the Red Devils ahead.
Jordan’s Mohammad Aburiziq and Mohammad Alzubi struck from long range which hardly troubled the Korean custodian. Jordan goalie Abdallah Fakhoori came up with a double save, to deny Jeon's precise free-kick, followed by an effort from Go Jae-Hyeon.
The Jordanian side had their best opportunity at goal when a clinical pass from Yazan Abdelaal had Aburiziq in a one-on-one situation with Lee Gwang-Yeon, who pulled off an exceptional save to keep the lead intact.
Jordan's Yousef Abualjazar was handed a second yellow card in the 74th minute, for pulling down Choi Jun. The resultant free-kick found the back of the net through Jeon Se-Jin's header got disallowed for an offside call by the linesman.
Substitute Omar Al Zebdieh intercepted a poor back pass to get ahead of defender Kim Hyun-Woo and strike from an acute angle to pull one back for the Brave Gentlemen’s.
The Taegeuk Warriors caught the Jordan defence by surprise from a set-piece, when Goo Boon-Cheul found an unmarked Jeon Se-Jin who swirled around the keeper to score into the bottom right corner.
Choi Jun got in front of his marker to score his side's third goal late in injury time after an accurate cross from Yim Jae-Hyeok’s got the better of Jordanian custodian Abdallah Al Fakhori.
Korea is likely to enter the knockout stages barring a surprise defeat at the hands of Vietnam in their last group game. Jordanian coach would love his wards to be more disciplined after picking three yellows and a red card in their match against the Koreans. They would be targeting a win against Australia to secure their birth in the quarter-finals.