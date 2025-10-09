South Korea vs Brazil Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Brazil are in action for the first time since wrapping up their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign as they visit Seoul to take on South Korea in a friendly on Friday. This will be the first meeting between the two nations since their clash in the 2022 World Cup, where Carlo Ancelotti’s side picked up a 4-1 victory to reach the quarter-finals.

South Korea were left red-faced last time out when they played out a 2-2 draw with Mexico after conceding a 94th-minute equalizer at Geodis Park on September 10.

Before that, Myung Bo Hong’s side were on a run of five back-to-back friendly victories, scoring 14 goals and keeping five clean sheets since a goalless draw against Wales in September 2023.

South Korea have already secured their spot in next year’s World Cup, following a stellar run in the qualifiers, where they picked up six wins and four draws to finish six points clear at the top of Group B.

On the other hand, Brazil’s World Cup qualifying campaign ended on a disappointing note as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bolivia last time out.

However, a run of eight wins and four draws from their previous 17 matches meant Ancelotti’s men had already booked their spot in next year’s showpiece as they finished fifth in the qualifying table, eight points clear of the playoff spot.

Brazil, who are currently sixth in the latest FIFA World Rankings, will look to return to winning ways this weekend and snap their run of four consecutive away matches without victory (2L, 2D).

South Korea vs Brazil Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won seven of the previous eight meetings between the two teams.

South Korea have managed just one win in that time, which came back in March 1999, when they defeated Ancelotti’s men 1-0 in a friendly fixture.

South Korea are unbeaten in their last eight friendly matches, claiming five wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat against Peru in June 2023.

Brazil have lost just one of their most recent six friendly games while picking up three wins and two draws since June 2023.

South Korea vs Brazil Prediction

While South Korea head into Friday’s tie on a strong run of form, they have their work cut out against a star-studded Brazil side who will be looking to return to winning ways.

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two nations, we are backing Ancelotti’s side to pick up a comfortable victory at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Prediction: South Korea 1-4 Brazil

South Korea vs Brazil Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Brazil’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the visitors’ last six matches)

