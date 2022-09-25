South Korea vs Cameroon prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

South Korea host Cameroon at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in the Korean capital of Seoul on Tuesday, as both sides continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Taeguek Warriors will participate in the competition for the 11th time in their history and will be hoping to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2010.

However, the road to the last-16 is riddled with thorns as Korea have been drawn alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana in a seemingly challenging Group H.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Ghana’s World Cup group H opponents South Korea salvaged a late 2-2 draw against 10-man Costa Rica in a friendly earlier today. Ghana’s World Cup group H opponents South Korea salvaged a late 2-2 draw against 10-man Costa Rica in a friendly earlier today. 🇬🇭 Ghana’s World Cup group H opponents South Korea salvaged a late 2-2 draw against 10-man Costa Rica in a friendly earlier today. https://t.co/yr2C62yGcc

Cameroon, meanwhile, return to the stage for the first time since 2014, seeing off the mighty Algeria in their qualification playoffs.

Both sides will be looking to put up an improved display from their midweek showing, with neither team winning - Korea were held to a 2-2 draw by Costa Rica while Cameroon lost 2-0 to Uzbekistan.

South Korea vs Cameroon Head-To-Head

South Korea have never lost to Cameroon in their five previous clashes, winning twice and drawing thrice.

Their last encounter came way back in May 2001 and ended in a goalless stalemate.

South Korea Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Cameroon Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

South Korea vs Cameroon Team News

South Korea

Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min will break into his national team's top 10 all-time appearance-makers with his 104th cap on Tuesday.

Having also scored 34 goals, he's just two behind their top three scorers of all-time, another record Son will have in sight in Seoul.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Gary Al-Smith @garyalsmith fielded an almost full strength XI yesterday and managed to lose 0-2 against Uzbekistan.



Cameroonfielded an almost full strength XI yesterday and managed to lose 0-2 against Uzbekistan. Cameroon 🇨🇲 fielded an almost full strength XI yesterday and managed to lose 0-2 against Uzbekistan. 😩 https://t.co/k444xGk87J

Cameroon

Despite conceding twice against Uzbekistan, Inter Milan custodian Andre Onana might continue between the sticks for Cameroon.

Vincent Aboubakar will be the main man upfront with Bryan Mbeumo, who made his international debut in the last game, supporting him from the wings.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

South Korea vs Cameroon Predicted XI

South Korea (4-3-3): Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Yoon Jong-gyu; Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom; Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo, Hwang Hee-chan.

Cameroon (3-4-3): Andre Onana; Enzo Ebosse, Nicolas N'Koulou, Jean-Charles Castelletto; Collins Fai, Georges Mandjeck, Olivier Ntcham, Nouhou Tolo; Bryan Mbeumo, Vincent Aboubakar, Moumi Ngamaleu.

South Korea vs Cameroon Prediction

Both sides' defenses looked shaky in midweek and considering they have some good attacking options, Korea and Cameroon could really go all out at each other in this match.

We expect this friendly encounter to end in a draw.

Prediction: South Korea 2-2 Cameroon

