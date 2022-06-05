South Korea vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

South Korea will welcome Chile to the Daejeon World Cup Stadium in an international friendly fixture on Monday.

The home team faced Brazil at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday, a game that ended in a 5-1 defeat for them with Neymar scoring two goals from the penalty spot.

This is the only friendly game for Chile this month as they take part in the Kirin Cup next week. After this game, Korea have two more friendlies scheduled against Paraguay and Egypt.

South Korea vs Chile Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns three times across all competitions thus far, with two games being friendly encounters and one match taking place in the erstwhile Merlion Cup.

The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment with one win for each side and one game ending in a draw.

South Korea form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Chile form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

South Korea vs Chile Team News

South Korea

Taegeuk Warriors have named a 28-man squad for the four friendly games scheduled this month. Well known stats like Son Heung-min and Hwang Ui-jo have been included in the squad. Kim Minjae and Lee Jaesung were left out on account of injuries.

Injuries: Kim Minjae, Lee Jaesung

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Unavailable: None

Chile

Initially, a 33-man squad was named by La Roja for their trip to Korea and Japan (for the Kirin Cup) which has been reduced to 25 players. Daniel González did not travel to South Korea due to influenza. Brayan Cortes, Clemente Montes, Gabriel Suazo, and Diego Valdés picked up injuries over the last week and were dropped from the final squad.

Selección Chilena @LaRoja



#VamosLaRoja

Mauricio Isla and Erick Pulgar withdrew from the squad due to club commitments and personal reasons respectively.

Injuries: Daniel González, Brayan Cortes, Clemente Montes, Gabriel Suazo, Diego Valdés

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Unavailable: Mauricio Isla, Erick Pulgar, Daniel González

South Korea vs Chile Predicted XIs

South Korea (4-5-1): Kim Seung-gyu (GK); Kim Tae-hwan, Lee Yong, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Kwon Chang-hoon, Hwang Hee-chan, Jung Woo-young, Paik Sang-ho, Son Heung-min; Hwang Ui-jo

Chile (4-3-3): Fernando De Paul (GK); Benjamin Kuscevic, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Alex Ibacache; Dario Osorio, Pablo Parra, Tomás Alarcón; Ben Brereton Diaz, Jean Meneses, Joaquin Montecinos

South Korea vs Chile Prediction

South Korea struggled against a full-strength Brazil team last time around but managed to score one goal. Chile have traveled to South Korea with a new-look squad, with veterans Alexis Sanchez, Claudio Bravo and Arturo Vidal all missing out.

The home advantage and Chile's inexperienced squad should play in favor of the home team and we back them to secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: South Korea 2-1 Chile

