South Korea vs China Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024

South Korea host China at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to finish off the second round on an emphatic note. Ranked 23rd in the world, South Korea crushed Singapore 7-0 on Thursday, even though their progression to the third qualifying round was already secured.

Braces each from Lee Kang-in and Son Heung-min, coupled with goals from Joo Min-kyu, Bae Jun-ho and Hwang Hee-chan ensured the Taegeuk Warriors a comprehensive victory in Singapore City.

With four wins and a draw from five games, South Korea sit atop Group C with 13 points, five ahead of second-placed China, who need just a point to reach the next round.

The Dragon's Team missed a chance to seal their progression as they could only muster a 1-1 draw with Thailand in Shenyang. Supachok Sarachat put the War Elephants in front 20 minutes after the kick-off before Behram Abduweli equalized for the hosts in the 79th minute.

It was their second draw in the qualifiers in three games and while all's not lost yet, Branko Ivanković's side must avoid a loss to South Korea next week. That is unless Thailand manage to win against Singapore by a big margin in their final qualifier to end with a better goal difference.

South Korea vs China Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 clashes between the sides in history, with South Korea winning 28 times and losing in the fixture on just six occasions.

The Taegeuk Warriors last suffered a loss in the fixture back in March 2017, a 1-0 defeat away from home in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Dragon's Team have lost each of their last four encounters with Korea, conceding nine goals and scoring none.

In seven games this year, the Dragon's Team have won just once: a 4-1 dubbing of Singapore in these qualifiers.

Since 20 June 2023, South Korea have played 17 times, losing just once: a 2-0 defeat to Jordan in the semi-finals of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

South Korea are ranked 23rd in the world, 65 places above ther next opponents.

South Korea vs China Prediction

South Korea are the favorites in this match for obvious reasons. They are a far more talented side and come into the fixture on a better run of form too. The Dragon's Team, with their progression hopes on the line, will fight hard, but the Taegeuk Warriors should be able to prevail nonetheless.

Prediction: South Korea 2-1 China

South Korea vs China Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: South Korea to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes