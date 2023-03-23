South Korea vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2023

South Korea will host Colombia at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium on Friday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side are set to make their return to action this weekend after participating in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, where they made it to the last 16 before losing 4-1 to a rampant Brazil. Paulo Bento left his post as manager after the Tigers of Asia's World Cup exit and has now been replaced by former Germany boss Jürgen Klinsmann.

Colombia, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the World Cup last year, ending a run of back-to-back appearances on the global stage. Their World Cup qualification disappointment prompted the exit of head coach Reinaldo Rueda, with Nestor Lorenzo coming in as his replacement to become the seventh Argentine to coach La Tricolor.

The visitors have enjoyed a solid start to life under Lorenzo, picking up three wins and a draw in their four games under the 57-year-old. They will be hopeful of a result here.

South Korea vs Colombia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between South Korea and Colombia. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won just once. There have been two draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture, picking up a 2-1 victory in their most recent clash.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their seven games in this fixture.

South Korea are without a clean sheet in their last three games after keeping three straight clean sheets prior.

The Tricolor were ranked 17th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit eight places above their weekend opponents.

South Korea vs Colombia Prediction

South Korea have won just one of their last four games across all competitions after picking up five wins from their previous seven outings. They have won their last four home games and will be looking to extend that streak on Friday.

Colombia are undefeated in their last seven games, picking up six wins and a draw. They are unbeaten in their last three away matches but may have to settle for a draw here.

Prediction: South Korea 2-2 Colombia

South Korea vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

