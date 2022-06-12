South Korea vs Egypt Prediction and Betting Tips | 14 June 2022

South Korea will look to bounce back from a batch of mixed results as they take on Egypt at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday.

South Korea fell to an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Brazil in their first match of this set of international friendlies. They suffered from a lack of discipline at the back but did well to get past Chile 2-0 a few days later.

It looked like they were set to fall to another defeat but they came back from 2-0 behind to draw the game 2-2 against Paraguay thanks to second-half goals from Son Heung-min and Jung Woo-young.

Once again, South Korea's defence looked vulnerable and coach Paulo Bento will be calling for his troops to do a better job against Egypt on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Egypt will be without their main man Mohamed Salah for the friendly against South Korea. Egypt have looked pretty toothless in attack in Salah's absence but the way things are going with South Korea's defence, the Pharaohs can't be written off.

Egypt fell to a 2-0 defeat to Ethiopia in a 2023 AFCON qualifier last Thursday. They managed to have just three shots and one shot on target despite enjoying 57% possession. After losing three of their last five games, Egypt are desperately looking to get some wind in their sails as they take on South Korea.

South Korea vs Egypt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 17 meetings between the two sides, South Korea and Egypt have recorded five wins each. Seven games have ended in a draw.

Egypt have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions.

Egypt have recorded just one win over South Korea in their last seven meetings.

There have only been three goals scored in the last six meetings between Egypt and South Korea.

South Korea vs Egypt Prediction

In Mohamed Salah's absence, Egypt are likely to struggle against South Korea. They have been in poor form but South Korea haven't been able to give a very good account of themselves either in this set of international friendlies.

But we still expect South Korea to come out on top and get back to winning ways on Tuesday.

Prediction: South Korea 2-0 Egypt

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

South Korea vs Egypt Betting Tips

EFA.eg @EFA 📸 | منتخب مصر يخوض مرانا صباحيا استعدادًا لودية كوريا ….



خاض منتخب مصر الأول لكرة القدم بقيادة الكابتن إيهاب جلال، تدريبا في الثامنة صباح اليوم السبت باستاد القاهرة في إطار الاستعداد لودية كوريا الجنوبية المقرر لها يوم ١٤ يونيو الجاري .



#EFA 📸 | منتخب مصر يخوض مرانا صباحيا استعدادًا لودية كوريا….خاض منتخب مصر الأول لكرة القدم بقيادة الكابتن إيهاب جلال، تدريبا في الثامنة صباح اليوم السبت باستاد القاهرة في إطار الاستعداد لودية كوريا الجنوبية المقرر لها يوم ١٤ يونيو الجاري . 🔴 📸 | منتخب مصر يخوض مرانا صباحيا استعدادًا لودية كوريا 🇪🇬 …. ⬇️⬇️خاض منتخب مصر الأول لكرة القدم بقيادة الكابتن إيهاب جلال، تدريبا في الثامنة صباح اليوم السبت باستاد القاهرة في إطار الاستعداد لودية كوريا الجنوبية المقرر لها يوم ١٤ يونيو الجاري .#EFA https://t.co/jT0K4bGt5c

Tip 1: Result - South Korea

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far