South Korea vs El Salvador Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20, 2023 

South Korea host El Salvador at the Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon on Tuesday (June 20) in a friendly.

After their crushing elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Brazil last year, the Taeguek Warriors have struggled to recover and find their best form.

The Seleccao handed them a 4-1 loss in the Round of 16 of the quadrennial competition. Since then, Korea have continued in the same vein, failing to win a game in 2023 thus far.

Jurgen Klinsmann's side blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Colombia in a friendly in March before going down 2-1 to Uruguay a few days later. The Asian giants are coming off the back of a sordid 1-0 defeat to Peru. Bryan Reyna scored in the 11th minute for the Periquitos, which was enough to sink Son Heung-min and co.

With the Asia Cup coming up in January, Korea's preparations for the same aren't going well. Another defeat could set the alarm bells ringing inside the camp.

El Salvador, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either. Japan crushed the CONCACAF outfit 6-0 on Friday, with six different players on the scoresheet.

Shogo Taniguchi opened the floodgates in the first minute before Ayase Ueda doubled their advantage three minutes later. Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan also scored before the break as the Samurai Blues led 4-0 at the break.

There was more misery to follow for the Cuscatlecos in the second half as Keito Nakamura and Kyogo Furuhashi added two more to bury El Salvador.

South Korea vs El Salvador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

South Korea and El Salvador meet for the first time.

El Salvador are winless in seven games, losing their last four.

South Korea are winless in four games, losing their last two.

South Korea are winless in three home games.

El Salvador's last win away from home came in May 2022, when the Cuscatlecos beat Panama 3-2 in the United States.

South Korea vs El Salvador Prediction

South Korea are a far superior team on paper to El Savlador. Sure, their recent form hasn't been up to scratch, but the Taeguek Warriors should have enough in the tank to see off the Central American minnows.

Prediction: South Korea 2-0 El Salvador

South Korea vs El Salvador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: South Korea

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: No

