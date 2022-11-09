South Korea vs Iceland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11, 2022

South Korea will entertain Iceland at the Hwaseong Stadium in a friendly on Friday (November 11) ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this month.

The hosts will travel to Qatar after this game. This will be a good opportunity for coach Paulo Bento to assess his players and finalise his squad for the main event. Iceland, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the World Cup. After this friendly, they will travel to Lithuania to take part in the Baltic Cup semifinals next week.

This might just be a friendly, but it has some significance for South Korea, as they look to put themselves to the test ahead of the World Cup. Iceland, meanwhile, will look boost their morale by beating a World Cup-bound team.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



Hwang Inbeom will be drawing inspiration from his nation's historic 2002 Looking to do his country proudHwang Inbeom will be drawing inspiration from his nation's historic 2002 #FIFAWorldCup campaign Looking to do his country proud 👊 🇰🇷 Hwang Inbeom will be drawing inspiration from his nation's historic 2002 #FIFAWorldCup campaign

South Korea vs Iceland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns just once - a friendly in January in Turkey - which Korea won 5-1. Cho Gue-sung, Kwon Chang-hoon, Paik Seung-ho, Kim Jin-Kyu and Eom Ji-sung scored for South Korea, while Sveinn Aron Guðjohnsen bagged a consolation for Iceland.

South Korea have suffered just three defeats in 15 games this year, winning ten. Iceland have two wins from their 11 games in 2022, suffering three defeats and playing out six draws.

Five of Iceland's last six games across competitions have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, while South Korea have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in just one of their last six games.

South Korea vs Iceland Prediction

South Korea are without their European stars, while Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min is nursing an injury. Korea have just one defeat at home this year and should beat Iceland, who suffered a 1-0 defeat in a friendly against Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Prediction: South Korea 3-1 Iceland

South Korea vs Iceland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Korea

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Korea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kwon Chang-hoon to score at any time - Yes

Tip 5: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes