South Korea vs Malaysia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2024

South Korea will conclude their 2023 AFC Asian Cup group-stage campaign against Malaysia at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday.

South Korea won the first two editions of the competition in 1956 and 1960, but have not been able to record a third triumph. They began their 2023 campaign with a 3-1 win over Bahrain, with Lee Kang-in bagging a brace. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Jordan on Saturday.

Son Heung-min opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the ninth minute but an own-goal helped Jordan equalize in the first half. Yazan Al-Naimat's injury-time goal in the first half helped Jordan on their way to their first-ever win over the Taegeuk Warriors but Yazan Al-Arab's late own goal denied them the three points from the match.

As things stand, Jordan are at the top of the Group E table with four points, the same as the 1956 winners. A win here can help South Korea finish as the table toppers.

Malaysia have suffered defeats in their first two group-stage games, and thus are no longer in contention to qualify for the knockout stage. They will look to open their goalscoring account before heading home from the competition.

South Korea vs Malaysia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 47 times across all competitions thus far. As expected, the two-time Asian Cup winners have dominated proceedings against Malaysia, with a 31-7 lead in wins and nine games ending in draws.

They last met in a competitive match in 1989, with the 1960 Asian Cup winners recording a 3-0 away win in the 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

They have met once at the Asian Cup finals, with the meeting in the 1980 group stage ending in a 1-1 draw.

Malaysia last qualified for the group stage of the Asian Cup in 2007, as the hosts. They lost all three games in that edition and will look to avoid a repeat of the same this time.

South Korea vs Malaysia Prediction

The Taegeuk Warriors are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions, recording seven wins. They have scored five goals in two games in the 2023 Asian Cup but have been far from convincing in these games.

Jürgen Klinsmann will have to do without veteran goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, who was injured before the match against Jordan while Kim Jin-su is yet to play a match with a leg injury. Lee Ki-je picked up a knock against Jordan and is a doubt for this match.

A piece of good news is that Hwang Hee-chan is back in full training and in contention to start here.

Malayan Tiger have just one win in their last 11 games at the Asian Cup. They have lost their last five games in the competitions, failing to score in the last four games in that period. They have suffered four consecutive losses against the Taegeuk Warriors and might struggle here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, South Korea should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: South Korea 2-1 Malaysia

South Korea vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - South Korea to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Son Heung-min to score or assist any time - Yes