South Korea vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

South Korea will face Oman at the Goyang Stadium on Thursday in another game of their third-round 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have been bright in their qualification campaign and now sit atop Group B with 14 points from an obtainable 18 as they close in on an 11th consecutive appearance at the global showpiece.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by last-placed Palestine in their last match, falling behind after just 12 minutes before team captain and talisman Heung-min Son levelled the scores with his 51st international goal.

Oman, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results in the qualifiers so far but remain hopeful of securing a top-four finish in their group. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Iraq in their last qualifying game and had a couple of half chances to draw level after falling behind in the first half but failed to convert.

The visitors sit fourth in the table with six points. They are just two points above fifth-placed Kuwait and have a difficult task on the road this week.

South Korea vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between South Korea and Oman. The home side have won six of those games while the visitors have won once, with their final matchup ending level.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

Al-Ahmar have conceded nine goals in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far. Only Kuwait (11) have shipped more in Group B.

South Korea are on the highest-scoring side in Group B with a goal tally of 12.

The Taegeuk Warriors were ranked 23rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 57 places above their midweek opponents.

South Korea vs Oman Prediction

South Korea are on a brilliant 10-game unbeaten streak, picking up seven wins in that period. They are undefeated on home soil since June 2023 and will head into the midweek clash as overwhelming favorites.

Oman, meanwhile, are winless in their last two matches and have won just one of their last four. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two nations could see the Reds lose here.

Prediction: South Korea 3-1 Oman

South Korea vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: South Korea to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)

Tip 3 - South Korea to score first: YES (The hosts have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 matches)

