South Korea vs Paraguay Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

South Korea will face Paraguay at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The home side have qualified for the FIFA World Cup in North America next year and are currently playing a series of friendlies to build momentum for their 11th consecutive appearance on the global stage.

They played two friendlies during the last international break, beating the United States of America 2-0 before drawing 2-2 with Mexico. They, however, suffered a 5-0 hiding against a stacked Brazil side on Friday, marking their heaviest defeat since they lost 6-1 to Spain in 2016, and they will be desperate to put out a response this week.

Paraguay have also secured a spot at the FIFA World Cup next year, marking their first appearance since 2010 and have begun their preparations for the tournament. They played out a 2-2 draw with Japan last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a win on the road following goals from Diego Gomez and Miguel Almiron before their opponents leveled the scores in the 94th minute.

South Korea vs Paraguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between the two teams. South Korea have won three of those games while Paraguay have won one fewer, with their other three contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in June 2022, which ended 2-2.

Paraguay are without a win in their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2001.

South Korea are ranked 23rd in the latest FIFA World Rankings while Paraguay are ranked 37th.

South Korea vs Paraguay Prediction

The Taegeuk Warriors have won just one of their last four games across all competitions after winning their previous four on the trot. They failed to do themselves justice against Brazil last time out and will be desperate for a positive result this week following back-to-back defeats on home soil.

Los Guaraníes are undefeated in their last three games and have lost just one of their last 13. They are, however, underdogs heading into Tuesday's game and could see defeat against a slightly stronger side.

Prediction: South Korea 1-0 Paraguay

South Korea vs Paraguay Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: South Korea to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last eight matches)

