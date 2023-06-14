South Korea vs Peru Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2023

South Korea will host Peru at Busan Asiad Stadium on Friday in a friendly clash between the two nations.

After making it to the last 16 of the World Cup last year, the home side have appointed former Bayern Munich manager Jurgen Klinsmann as the new boss, although they are yet to come alive under the German.

They were beaten 2-1 by Uruguay in their most recent outing and will perhaps feel they deserved more from the game after dominating possession.

Korea Republic are without a win under Klinsmann and will be looking to end that streak this weekend.

Peru are also under new management, with Juan Maximo Reynoso taking charge of the team after they failed to secure a spot in the World Cup in Qatar. They played out a goalless draw against Morocco in their last game and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the game.

South Korea vs Peru Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Korea Republic and Peru. Both sides have won two games apiece while their other matchup ended in a goalless draw.

The hosts have kept three clean sheets in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors' last matchup against Asian opposition came back in June 2018 when they beat Saudi Arabia 3-0 in a friendly clash just before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Korea Republic's last three outings have come against South American nations.

The Tigers of Asia are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

La Blanquirroja were ranked 21st in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit six places above their weekend opponents.

South Korea vs Peru Prediction

Korea Republic have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last six. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Peru are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning their three games prior. They have struggled for results on the road of late and may have to settle for a draw on Friday.

Prediction: South Korea 1-1 Peru

South Korea vs Peru Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in Korea Republic's last five matches)

